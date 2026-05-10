2027: Kebbi Govt Accuses Malami Of Political Hypocrisy After ADC Gov Declaration

The Kebbi State Government has strongly criticised a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, following his reported entry into the 2027 governorship race under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Nasir Idris, Yahaya Sarki, described Malami’s declaration as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” accusing the former minister of contributing to the challenges currently facing Kebbi State and the country at large.

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The government said that although Malami had the constitutional right to contest for office, his criticism of the current administration was “filled with falsehoods and political hypocrisy.”

According to the statement, the issues of insecurity, poverty, educational decline and economic hardship cited by Malami as reasons for seeking office were largely created and worsened during the administration in which he served under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement alleged that many former officials who served in Abuja between 2015 and 2023 exploited public trust for personal enrichment instead of addressing the country’s growing socio-economic and security problems.

The Kebbi State Government further accused Malami and his associates of failing to act decisively against rising insecurity and worsening humanitarian conditions during their years in office.

Defending the administration of Governor Nasir Idris, the government highlighted achievements recorded in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment and security since 2023.

It said thousands of classrooms had been constructed across the state, new schools established, and teaching materials distributed to improve learning conditions.

The statement also noted that over 2,000 teachers had been recruited, while additional personnel received training to improve education standards.

In the health sector, the government said rehabilitation works were ongoing in all 31 general hospitals across the state, with major facilities in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Yauri, Zuru and Bunza either completed or nearing completion.

The administration also cited improvements at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital as evidence of ongoing reforms in healthcare delivery.

On insecurity, the state government argued that criminal activities escalated significantly during Malami’s tenure as Attorney-General, accusing him of failing to speak strongly against banditry and terrorism affecting Kebbi and other parts of the country.

The statement maintained that the current administration inherited a weakened system but was working to rebuild public institutions and restore confidence in governance.

Yahaya Sarki stated that those who allegedly contributed to Nigeria’s governance failures could not credibly present themselves as agents of reform.

The Kebbi State Government’s response followed Malami’s criticism of the administration after obtaining the ADC nomination form for the 2027 governorship election.