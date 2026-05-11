INEC To Mobilise Over 1.4m Corps Members For 2027 Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has reaffirmed the critical role of corps members in Nigeria’s democratic process, revealing that INEC would mobilise over 1.4 million ad hoc staff — largely drawn from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) — for the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan made this known while leading a high-powered delegation of National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, directors, and senior aides on a strategic courtesy visit to the headquarters of the NYSC in Abuja.

According to a statement by INEC on Monday, the delegation was received by the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, and members of the scheme’s senior management team at the Yakubu Gowon House.

Describing the meeting as more than a formal courtesy call, the INEC chairman said the visit was “a mission of profound gratitude” to an institution he described as indispensable to the success of elections in Nigeria.

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He noted that corps members have consistently formed the backbone of INEC’s election operations since 1999, particularly as presiding officers and registration area officers across polling units nationwide.

According to Amupitan, the 2023 general election saw INEC deploy about 1.2 million ad hoc staff, with over 70 per cent — nearly 850,000 personnel — made up of corps members and student volunteers.

Providing insights into preparations for the 2027 polls, Prof. Amupitan disclosed that INEC would require 707,384 corps members for the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and another 707,384 for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections set for February 6, 2027.

He added that thousands more would be needed for off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, as well as bye-elections in Nasarawa, Enugu, Rivers, Ondo, Kebbi, and Kano states.

The INEC chairman praised corps members for their patriotism, discipline, neutrality, and digital competence, particularly in operating the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“In many states, corps members accounted for nearly 90 per cent of Registration Area Officers and Presiding Officers. They protected the sanctity of the ballot across 176,846 polling units nationwide,” he said.

Amupitan also acknowledged the risks associated with election duties and assured the NYSC leadership that INEC was committed to strengthening insurance, welfare, and security arrangements for corps members deployed during elections.

Responding, NYSC Director-General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu commended the long-standing partnership between the two institutions, describing corps members as “credible, reliable, patriotic, and easily trainable manpower.”

He stated that the scheme remained fully committed to supporting INEC in delivering free, fair, and credible elections across the country.

“The last batch of millennials will soon exit the scheme, leaving behind a generation of digitally savvy Gen Z corps members whose ICT proficiency will greatly support modern electoral operations,” Nafiu said.

The NYSC DG also appealed for improved welfare, compensation, and insurance packages for corps members participating in election assignments, stressing that adequate support would motivate them to continue serving the nation diligently.

He assured the INEC chairman that the NYSC would fully mobilise corps members and administrative personnel for the forthcoming elections and continue to play a central role in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.