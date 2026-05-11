Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Jonathan’s 2027 Presidential Eligibility

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned proceedings in the suit challenging the eligibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election, following the absence of the plaintiff and his counsel in court.

Justice Lifu fixed May 15, 2026, for the next hearing and warned that punitive costs may be awarded against the plaintiff if there is another failure to appear.

During the day’s proceedings, counsel to the defendant, Chris Uche, SAN, drew the court’s attention to the plaintiff’s absence, noting that the matter had earlier been adjourned at the plaintiff’s instance.

The court subsequently inquired of the registrar whether any formal communication explaining the plaintiff’s absence had been received. The registrar responded that no such letter was before the court.

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Issues surrounding the service of hearing notices also emerged, as it was revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) had not been served, contrary to an earlier court order made on May 8.

Counsel to the defendant maintained his application for the matter to be struck out, arguing that even where parties have exchanged processes and issues have been joined, the court retains the power to dismiss or strike out a matter for lack of diligent prosecution.

He further argued that the plaintiff had a responsibility to ensure proper service of all court processes and hearing notices, particularly in a matter of public importance involving the eligibility of a former president to seek office.

According to him, the court file showed that INEC and the AGF had neither been properly served nor filed any response in the suit.

Uche also urged the court to impose punitive costs on the plaintiff for failing to attend proceedings without explanation.

However, the court opted to give the plaintiff another opportunity and adjourned the matter to May 15, 2026, directing that all parties be duly served before the next hearing.

The court noted that the issue of costs would be considered in the course of proceedings if the plaintiff fails to take necessary steps.