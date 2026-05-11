Insecurity, Poor Network Threaten CVR Exercise In Kebbi – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified insecurity and poor network connectivity as major challenges threatening the smooth conduct of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Kebbi State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Abubakar Sarkin-Fawa, made this known on Monday in Birnin Kebbi during a meeting with journalists and key stakeholders in election management.

Sarkin-Fawa said the third phase of the CVR exercise commenced on Monday, May 11, and will end on June 3 on a rotational basis across the state. He added that the exercise will also hold from July 6 to July 10 at all 21 INEC Local Government Area offices in Kebbi.

According to him, the exercise is being conducted across the state’s 225 registration areas (wards) to enable eligible Nigerians who have attained the age of 18, as well as those who were unable to register previously, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

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The REC noted that the exercise also provides an opportunity for registered voters to transfer their registration, replace lost or damaged PVCs, and correct personal information on their voter records.

Sarkin-Fawa disclosed that Kebbi State remains among the top five states with the highest number of registrants recorded during previous phases of the CVR exercise. He attributed this achievement to increased public awareness and residents’ commitment to participating in the democratic process.

However, the REC warned that pockets of insecurity in some areas continue to pose serious risks to registration personnel and the exercise as a whole.

“Due to insecurity in some areas, our personnel are exposed to risks, thereby necessitating the relocation of some registration activities to safer locations,” he said.

He appealed to stakeholders and community leaders to provide timely information that could help the commission safeguard both officials and registrants.

Sarkin-Fawa also decried the low turnout of eligible registrants in some rural communities, stressing the need for intensified sensitisation and mobilisation campaigns. He urged stakeholders to deploy all available communication channels to encourage greater participation, especially among rural dwellers.

The REC further identified poor network connectivity in some local government areas as another major challenge affecting registration operations. He said stakeholders could support the commission by providing information on locations within registration centres where network services are accessible.

Sarkin-Fawa called on eligible residents to participate peacefully and actively in the exercise within the stipulated period. He reiterated the commission’s commitment to conducting a transparent, inclusive, and credible voter registration process in line with its constitutional mandate.