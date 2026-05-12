Arsenal’s White Out For Rest Of The Season With Knee Injury

Arsenal defender Ben White will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, ruling him out of the club’s Premier League run-in and the Champions League final, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The medial knee ligament injury also means the 28-year-old is highly unlikely to feature for England in the World Cup in North America, which starts next month.

White left the London Stadium with a brace on his right knee after he was substituted in the first half of Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

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Gunners manager Mikel Arteta admitted shortly afterwards that White’s injury “didn’t look good at all”, and the Premier League leaders have now confirmed he will be unavailable for their final two league games and their European final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

“Assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that Ben White has sustained a significant medial knee ligament injury, which will rule him out for the remainder of this season,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“Our medical team are now managing Ben’s recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting the aim of Ben being ready for the start of our pre-season preparations.”

White’s absence will provide Arteta with a selection headache at right-back for their pivotal games against Burnley, Crystal Palace and PSG, with Jurrien Timber also sidelined.

Arsenal, on track for their first Premier League title since 2004, are five points clear of Manchester City having played a game more.

AFP