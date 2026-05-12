Flick Extends Contract With Barcelona

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed on Tuesday that he has signed a new two-year contract with an option for a third season days after securing a second consecutive La Liga title with the Catalan club.

The 61-year-old German wrapped up his second Spanish league crown with Barcelona on Sunday by overseeing a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

“I am very happy and what I have achieved gives me confidence to continue one or two more years,” Flick said at the press conference ahead of Wednesday’s league visit to Alaves.

“Many coaches would be happy to stay three or four years, but I think at Barca it is better to limit it.

“For now, I am under contract until 2028, and if everything goes well, we will extend it. It has been a good agreement for both parties. I have seen that I am in the right place.”

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Flick added that his first goal after securing the contract extension was to take Barcelona beyond the century mark of points in the league this season.

“Our goal is to reach 100 points, and to do so we have to win all three matches,” he said. “We have celebrated the title a lot but now we can play well.”

Flick joined Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and, in two seasons at the club, has won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

The Champions League, which Flick won in 2020 with former club Bayern Munich, has eluded him since arriving in Catalonia, however.

Barcelona were edged out by Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals this season, after last year going down 7-6 on aggregate to Inter Milan in the last four.

“(For next season,) It is a commitment on our part to reach the highest level and win new titles,” Flick said.

“Everyone dreams of the Champions League. We have tried and we will keep trying. I am grateful for the trust to continue.”

Prior to taking over at Barcelona, Flick was Joachim Loew’s assistant when the duo led Germany to glory at the 2014 World Cup.

As head coach, the Heidelberg native enjoyed two trophy-laden seasons with Bayern Munich between 2019 and 2021.

He then enduring a difficult 25-match spell in charge of the German national team which culminated in him becoming the first coach ever to be sacked by the Mannschaft.

A year later, Flick arrived at Barcelona to replace Xavi and, despite financial restraints at the club, has managed to guide the side to success on the pitch.

During his playing career as a holding midfielder, Flick notably made 139 appearances for Bayern Munich, winning four Bundesliga titles.

AFP