Late Own Goal Keeps Ronaldo Waiting For Saudi Title

Goalkeeper Bento’s injury-time own goal denied Cristiano Ronaldo his first Saudi Pro League title on Tuesday as Al Nassr drew 1-1 with second-placed Al Hilal.

The yellow-clad home fans were seconds from celebrating the Saudi championship when the Brazilian fumbled a long throw-in into his own net in the eighth extra minute.

Al Nassr, with just one game left this season, remain five points ahead of Al Hilal, who have a game in hand. Al Nassr can seal the title when they play Damac next week.

Ronaldo, 41, is yet to taste domestic honours since inking a lucrative contract in 2023, a move that ignited interest in Saudi football and inspired a wave of big-name signings including Neymar and Al Hilal’s Karim Benzema.

AFP