Nigeria’s Trade Volume Rises In Q1, Cargo Throughput Hits 32.38M Tons

Nigeria’s maritime sector recorded strong operational growth in the first quarter of 2026, with trade volume rising and total cargo handled across the nation’s ports hitting 32.38 million metric tons.

Data from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) noted that Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) for ocean-going vessels rose by 19.5 per cent to 46.75 million in the quarter under review, underscoring the increasing dominance of larger-capacity ships across the nation’s ports amid ongoing reforms targeted at positioning the country as a regional trade hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to the Q1 2026 Operational Performance Review released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the rise in vessel tonnage signals improved cargo-carrying efficiency and growing confidence among international shipping lines in Nigerian ports.

The report noted that the development reflects a strategic shift toward larger and more efficient vessels, driven partly by the operational impact of the Lekki Deep Sea Port and expanding trade demand.

The strong performance comes at a time when the federal government is intensifying efforts to modernise Nigeria’s port infrastructure, improve cargo handling efficiency, and capture a larger share of regional cargo flows under AfCFTA.

Managing Director of the NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, had recently said Nigeria’s ports must evolve beyond traditional limitations if the country hopes to compete effectively in a rapidly integrating African market.

Speaking at an industry forum in Lagos, Dantsoho said efficiency, speed, innovation and reliability would determine which countries dominate cargo flows in the new continental trade environment.

“The time has come for a paradigm shift in the structure of Nigeria’s economy towards the full utilisation of our marine resources. Our port system, if properly harnessed, can serve as a major driver of economic growth,” he said.

Total cargo throughput excluding crude oil terminals also posted strong growth during the quarter, increasing by 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 32.38 million metric tons from 29.02 million metric tons recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The NPA attributed the growth to rising trade volumes, stronger import and export activities, improved port productivity, and sustained demand for port services.

One of the strongest performances during the period came from outward cargo traffic, which surged by 23.7 per cent to 14.13m metric tons, reflecting stronger export competitiveness and deeper integration into regional and global supply chains.

Similarly, outward laden container traffic recorded exceptional growth of 67.6 per cent, rising from 61,332 TEUs in Q1 2025 to 102,803 TEUs in Q1 2026, a performance linked to improved export logistics and terminal efficiency.

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Vehicle traffic also emerged as a major growth area, with total vehicle units handled rising sharply by 67 per cent to 58,870 units during the quarter, compared to 35,262 units in the same period last year.

The report further highlighted an 83.1 per cent increase in transshipment container activity, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing relevance within regional maritime trade and logistics networks.

Industry analysts said the increase in transshipment activity is particularly significant because it suggests Nigeria is beginning to attract more regional cargo movement within West Africa, a critical objective as AfCFTA gradually dismantles trade barriers across the continent.

The maritime reforms being pursued under the administration of President Bola Tinubu have centred on infrastructure upgrades, digitalisation, and institutional restructuring aimed at transforming the country into a leading maritime logistics hub in Africa.

A major component of the reforms is the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port following the approval and signing of the MOU for a $1 billion overhaul of longstanding infrastructure deficiencies for improved port competitiveness.