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Passengers From Virus Ship Evacuation Flight All Negative — Dutch Authorities

All 26 underwent "thorough medical screening", according to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

By Channels Television
Updated May 12, 2026
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Passengers wearing blue protective suits board a military bus as passengers and crew are evacuated from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands on May 10, 2026

 

All 26 passengers who landed in the Netherlands on the first evacuation flight from the hantavirus-hit MV Hondius cruise ship have tested negative for the virus, Dutch authorities said Tuesday.

The flight from Tenerife landed on Sunday night, carrying passengers and crew from the Hondius, which has been at the centre of global concern over the virus after three people died during its voyage.All 26 underwent “thorough medical screening”, according to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.”Samples were taken from everyone at the airport for laboratory testing. The test result was negative,” the institute said in a statement.

READ ALSO: ‘Work Not Over’, WHO Chief Ghebreyesus After Hantavirus Evacuation

“This means that no Andean virus was detected in these individuals,” added the statement, referring to the strain of the virus that can pass between humans.

Despite the negative test, the passengers must still undergo quarantine procedures.

Two more repatriation flights landed later in the Netherlands, carrying 28 more evacuees who will also undergo quarantine.

AFP

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