Passengers From Virus Ship Evacuation Flight All Negative — Dutch Authorities

All 26 passengers who landed in the Netherlands on the first evacuation flight from the hantavirus-hit MV Hondius cruise ship have tested negative for the virus, Dutch authorities said Tuesday.
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“This means that no Andean virus was detected in these individuals,” added the statement, referring to the strain of the virus that can pass between humans.
Despite the negative test, the passengers must still undergo quarantine procedures.
Two more repatriation flights landed later in the Netherlands, carrying 28 more evacuees who will also undergo quarantine.
AFP