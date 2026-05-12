Passengers From Virus Ship Evacuation Flight All Negative — Dutch Authorities

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“This means that no Andean virus was detected in these individuals,” added the statement, referring to the strain of the virus that can pass between humans.

Despite the negative test, the passengers must still undergo quarantine procedures.

Two more repatriation flights landed later in the Netherlands, carrying 28 more evacuees who will also undergo quarantine.

AFP