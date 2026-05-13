History-Maker Sawe To Compete At Berlin Marathon

Sabastian Sawe, who became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, will compete at the Berlin Marathon in September, race organisers announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Kenyan smashed the previous world record when he ran the London Marathon in 1hr 59min 30sec in April wearing a new model of super shoes.

Now he will doubtless set his eyes on further lowering his historic time on September 27 at the Berlin Marathon, which is known for producing world records due to its flat course with relatively few corners.

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Sawe won the last edition of the Berlin Marathon with a time of 2:02:16 despite heat and humidity in the German capital.

“I am very happy to return to (the Berlin Marathon) this year and to defend my title,” Sawe, who won the race last year, said in a statement released by organisers.

“Many people may be wondering what my goals are this time round.

“After coming off my win in London and sub-2 performance, I can only say that, like always, I plan to prepare myself to the best of my ability and to come to Berlin to honour this great event and organization which have invited me, and to run as well and fast as possible. Then on the day we will see what will happen.”