Sexual Harassment: Appeal Court Declines Granting Bail To Convicted Prof. Ndifon

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division, has declined to grant bail to convicted suspended Professor of Law at the University of Calabar, Cyril Ndifon, while his appeal is yet to be concluded.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-man panel led by Justice Okon Abang, held that Professor Ndifon failed to substantiate his claims that he was very sick in correctional custody, and the medical facilities therein cannot attend to his medical ailment.

READ ALSO: [Sexual Harassment] Court Sentences Suspended UNICAL Professor To Five Years Imprisonment

The appellate court dismissed the convict’s prayer for lacking merit, but ordered the speedy trial of his appeal.

Prof. Ndifon was convicted by a Federal High Court Abuja in November 2025, and sentenced to five years in prison, in an offense which the ICPC had filed a four-count charge against him in October 2023 for sexual Harassment.