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US VP Vance Acknowledges Three-Year-High Inflation Is ‘Not Great’

Asked about the president's statements, Vance denied the president said the words and insisted the question was a "misrepresentation" of Trump's quote.

By Channels Television
Updated May 13, 2026
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US Vice President JD Vance listens to a question during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on October 21, 2025. Vance is expected to meet top US Middle East envoys and military experts monitoring the fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. According to Israeli media reports, he will also meet Israeli leaders, including the Israeli prime minister on October 22 in Jerusalem. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

 

In a rare departure from the Trump administration’s typically triumphant tone, US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday acknowledged that consumer inflation was “not great” in April.

US year-on-year consumer inflation came in at 3.8 percent in April, a three-year high, fueled by energy price increases due to US President Donald Trump’s war on Iran.On Wednesday, the government reported wholesale price inflation of six percent year-on-year, its highest level since December 2022, with analysts warning high fuel prices were beginning to have knock-on effects on other products.

“Yes, the inflation number last month was not great,” Vance told reporters at the White House.

“We know that we have a lot of work to do in order to deliver on the prosperity that the American people deserve.”

Vance said Trump was “hyper aware” of the issue. A day earlier, Trump had insisted high inflation was only “short term.”

Asked by a reporter if Americans’ financial situation motivated him to make a peace deal with Iran, Trump offered a robust response on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: US Vice President JD Vance In Pakistan For Iran Talks

“Not even a little bit. That only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran: they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody.”

Asked about the president’s statements, Vance denied the president said the words and insisted the question was a “misrepresentation” of Trump’s quote.

With campaigning for November midterm elections in full swing, Democratic Party leaders seized on Trump’s words to accuse the Republican of indifference to the soaring cost of living.

AFP

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