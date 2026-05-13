US VP Vance Acknowledges Three-Year-High Inflation Is ‘Not Great’

“Yes, the inflation number last month was not great,” Vance told reporters at the White House.

“We know that we have a lot of work to do in order to deliver on the prosperity that the American people deserve.”

Vance said Trump was “hyper aware” of the issue. A day earlier, Trump had insisted high inflation was only “short term.”

Asked by a reporter if Americans’ financial situation motivated him to make a peace deal with Iran, Trump offered a robust response on Tuesday.

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“Not even a little bit. That only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran: they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody.”

Asked about the president’s statements, Vance denied the president said the words and insisted the question was a “misrepresentation” of Trump’s quote.

With campaigning for November midterm elections in full swing, Democratic Party leaders seized on Trump’s words to accuse the Republican of indifference to the soaring cost of living.

AFP