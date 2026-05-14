Justice Cracks Bail Application Suffers Setback

Hearing of the bail filed by popular blogger Justice Chidebere, also known as Justice Crack, has suffered a setback at the Federal High Court in Abuja as his former lawyer withdrew his bail application.

The court had adjourned until May 25th for the hearing, but abridged the time to Thursday, May 14, 2026.

At the day’s proceedings, a lawyer from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation announced an appearance for the prosecution.

She stated that the AGF is taking over the prosecution of the case.

When it was time for the defendant’s counsel to announce his appearance, two lawyers, Olufemi Balogun and Marshal Abubakar, both stood up and tried to announce the defendant’s appearance.

Abubakar had insisted that he was the counsel on record at the last adjourned date, while Balogun said he was briefed by the defendant to lead the case.

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The trial Judge, Justice Joyce Abudulmalik, asked the defendant who was leading his case. Justice Crack pointed out to Mr Balogun.

Shortly after, Marshall Abubakar withdrew from the matter as well as the applications he had filed.

This move set the hearing of the bail application back because it was the only pending application for bail before the court.

Balogun told the court he will be filing a fresh bail application.

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Justice Joyce Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the case until May 18 for a hearing.

She ordered the prosecution to open its case on the same day or have it struck out for want of diligent prosecution.