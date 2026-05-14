Kwara APC Screens Out 105 Assembly Aspirants Ahead Of 2027 Polls

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One hundred and five aspirants seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Kwara State House of Assembly election were screened out by the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎The outcome of the exercise, pasted at the APC secretariat in Ilorin, showed that several serving lawmakers seeking second and third terms were among those declared “uncleared” by the party’s screening committee.

‎The affected aspirants were listed in a document titled, “All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Nomination of Candidates for the 2027 General Election.”

‎Findings revealed that out of the 158 aspirants who obtained nomination forms for the Kwara State House of Assembly election under the APC, only 53 were cleared to proceed in the race.

‎Among lawmakers from the Kwara Central senatorial district seeking re-election, all were reportedly cleared except the member representing the Alanamu/Ajikobi Constituency, Ayishat Alanamu.

‎However, the situation was different in parts of Kwara South, where several incumbent lawmakers failed to secure clearance.

‎The two lawmakers from Ifelodun Local Government Area, Ganiyu Salahu, representing Omupo Constituency, and Owolabi Rasaq, representing Share/Oke-Ode Constituency, were screened out despite seeking another term.

‎Also affected were Bamigboye Joseph, Omotosho Rasaq, and Yusuf Gbenga, representing Oke-Ero, Isin, and Essa/Shawo/Igboidun constituencies, respectively, as they were equally declared uncleared by the panel.

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However, lawmakers from Oyun Local Government Area, including the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ojo Oyebode, were also cleared by the committee.

‎In Kwara North, the two serving lawmakers from Moro Local Government Area who sought re-election scaled through the screening exercise successfully.

‎The lawmaker representing the Edu Constituency. Issa Gideon, who is currently under suspension by the House over alleged misconduct and actions said to have brought the legislature into disrepute, was also not cleared to contest for a second term.

‎Only the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, and the member representing Ekiti Constituency, Ganiyu Gabriel, did not obtain nomination forms for re-election into the Assembly.

‎Danladi-Salihu is considered one of the leading contenders for the APC governorship ticket after undergoing screening by the party in Abuja last week, ahead of the primaries, in which he has been favoured to pick the party ticket.

‎Gabriel, on the other hand, is said to have obtained a House of Representatives nomination form to contest the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency seat.

‎Speaking before the commencement of the screening exercise, the chairman of the committee, Success Musa, said the high number of aspirants reflected the growing popularity and acceptance of the APC in Kwara State.

‎“I learnt we have 158 aspirants for the House of Assembly alone. That is democracy. That is what APC represents. It is the leadership shown by the chairman and our governor,” he had said.

‎The development has reportedly triggered anxiety among some incumbent lawmakers and their supporters across the state, especially those seeking second and third-term tickets under the ruling party.

‎The Kwara State House of Assembly currently has 24 members representing constituencies across the 16 local government areas of the state, with some councils having more than one constituency due to population distribution.