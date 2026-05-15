1,800 Families Benefit As Wives Of 14 Govs Attend Renewed Hope Food Outreach In Rivers

About 1,800 families benefited from the Renewed Hope Initiative Food Outreach Programme in River State.

The event, held at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, was attended by the wives of 14 governors, the wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, said the food outreach scheme was launched to support vulnerable families across the country.

She explained that the initiative, supported by two partners, had enabled the programme to reach two states monthly.

She said that distributions had already been carried out in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Rivers State emerging as the 26th beneficiary.

According to her, the initiative was designed to complement the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu by promoting food sufficiency and providing support for vulnerable groups.

She further disclosed that food banks stocked with food items would be established in primary healthcare centres across all local government areas to support pregnant women and lactating mothers.

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In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Ngozi Odu, said the initiative is not only providing relief to citizens but also restoring dignity to vulnerable families.

Odu noted that the programme demonstrates that social investment should be seen as a responsibility rather than charity.

She hailed the programme as being in line with the goal of the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to promote the socio-economic well-being of citizens.

Also speaking, the Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Valeria Fubara, commended the First Lady for the initiative, noting that it had continued to empower families and vulnerable persons in the state.

She said the programme is a reflection of people-centred governance and a reassurance that residents have not been forgotten.

Valeria Fubara stated that more than 5,000 persons have benefited from previous interventions under the initiative, excluding the current beneficiaries.

She said that over 1,800 families were captured in the latest distribution.

She also appreciated Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for supporting programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of residents.