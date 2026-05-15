Tariffs Not Discussed At Summit With Xi — Trump

The truce brought a pause to a blistering trade war that had seen tariffs on many goods exceed 100 percent.

Conditions have shifted since.

The deal saw Washington maintain some tariffs over China’s alleged role in global fentanyl supply chains and accusations of unfair practices.

But the US Supreme Court in February struck down many of Trump’s duties, including those imposed over drug trafficking.

The White House quickly moved to impose a 10-percent global tariff using temporary powers, and opened investigations that could lead to more lasting duties.

READ ALSO: Trump Says He Made ‘Fantastic Trade Deals’ With China’s Xi

The 10-percent global tariff has also been challenged in US courts.

Trump had arrived in Beijing earlier this week seeking to seal accords in sectors including agriculture, aviation and artificial intelligence.

After the first day wrapped, Trump said Xi had agreed to help open the Strait of Hormuz, as well as buy Boeing jets and American oil and soybeans.

But there have been no formal announcements, and the Chinese foreign ministry would not confirm or deny Trump’s statements when asked on Friday afternoon.

AFP