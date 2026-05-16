DHQ Releases Details About Slain ISIS Top Leader Al-Minuki

Defence Headquarters on Saturday confirmed the killing of an ISIS top leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, as well as detailing him as a “global terrorist”.

The development followed an announcement by President of the United States, Donald Trump, via his Truth Social Platform, where he noted that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the terrorist group’s second-in-command globally, had been eliminated.

According to the US president, the operation was executed by “brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria” and successfully eliminated what he described as “the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield.”

Trump noted that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki had been hiding in Africa while coordinating terrorist activities linked to the Islamic State group.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” Trump wrote.

He added that the ISIS leader “will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans,” stressing that the operation had significantly weakened the global network of the terrorist organisation.

“With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished,” Trump said, while also thanking the Nigerian government for its cooperation in the mission.

“Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” the US president added.

Reacting to the development, President Tinubu noted that the feat is a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State.

“Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin”, Tinubu said.

The President appreciated the partnership with the United States in advancing shared security objectives.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.

“I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation”, Tinubu said.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu Confirms Killing Of ISIS Top Leader Al-Manuki In Fresh US-Nigeria Operation

Detailing the demised ISIS leader’s identity, DHQ, in a statement by its Director of Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba described Abu-Bilal al-Minuki as a key ISIS operational and strategic figure, who guided ISIS entities outside Nigeria on matters relating to media operations, economic warfare and the development and manufacturing of weapons, explosives and drones.

“His death removes a critical node through which ISIS coordinated and directed operations across different regions of the world.

“Intelligence further indicates that, as recently as February 2026, Minuki may have been elevated to the position of Head of the General Directorate of States, placing him the second most senior leader within the ISIS global hierarchy.

“Prior to this, Minuki served in 2023 as the Nigeria-based al-Furqan GDP Office Emir, overseeing ISIS-linked operations across the Sahel and West Africa, including attacks against civilians, particularly ethnic and religious minority communities.

“The terrorist leader also maintained longstanding operational ties with ISIS-West Africa and was linked to the 2018 Dapchi kidnapping of over 100 schoolgirls. Intelligence records further show that between March 2015 and early 2016, he facilitated the movement of fighters to Libya in support of ISIS operations in North Africa.

“Before pledging allegiance to ISIS in 2015, Minuki was also recognized as a prominent leader within Boko Haram”, the statement noted.

READ ALSO: US, Nigerian Forces Kill ISIS Second In Command — Trump

The DHQ confirmed the operation was in collaboration with the United States forces.

“The precision operation was the result of our recently formed U.S.-Nigeria partnership and intelligence sharing efforts.

“Together, we have disrupted a violent terrorist network that endangered Nigeria and the broader West African region. Our efforts represent a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin, the Sahel region and globally”.

The Armed Forces reiterated that this successful operation demonstrates Nigeria’s unwavering resolve to confront terrorism and deny extremist groups the ability to threaten national, regional and international security.

“The operation equally underscores the importance of our Nigeria-United States collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated military action in defeating transnational terrorist networks.”

The Defence Headquarters commended the gallantry, professionalism and dedication of all personnel involved in the operation and appreciates the continued partnership and support of United States forces in the collective fight against terrorism.

The DHQ added that the Armed Forces remain steadfast in ongoing operations aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, protecting civilians and ensuring lasting peace and stability across the nation and the wider region.