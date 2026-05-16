War In Middle East: Latest Developments

State Department on political talks planned for June, Lebanon comments on truce, Lebanon PM seeks end to ‘reckless’ wars, Israeli strike on Tyre, market update, Israel says 220 militants killed in past week

Here are the latest developments in the Middle East war:

Israel, Lebanon Extend Ceasefire

Lebanon and Israel on Friday extended a ceasefire for 45 days, despite a new flare-up in violence, the US State Department said after mediating talks.

“The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The department would hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on June 2 and 3, he said, adding that the Pentagon would bring together delegations from the countries’ militaries on May 29.

Lebanon Sees Path To ‘Lasting Stability’

Lebanon’s delegation at the talks in Washington said Friday that the truce extension and the establishment of a US-facilitated security track pave the way for “lasting stability”.

“The Lebanese delegation welcomes today’s outcome,” it said, in a statement shared by the Lebanese presidency, adding that it provides “critical breathing space for our citizens.”

Lebanese PM Wants End To ‘Reckless’ Wars

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday said his country has had enough “reckless” wars for foreign interests, calling for Arab and international support in Beirut’s negotiations with Israel.

Speaking at an NGO dinner, Salam said that he hoped to “mobilise all Arab and international support to bolster our position in the negotiations” with Israel, shortly after the last round of talks ended and extended the truce.

Strike Hits Building In Lebanon’s Tyre

An Israeli strike hit a building in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Friday after an evacuation warning by the Israeli army, state media reported, despite the extension in the truce between Israel and Hezbollah.

An AFP correspondent saw a strike hit one of the threatened buildings.

Also Friday, an Israeli strike in Haruf, south Lebanon, killed three paramedics from the Hezbollah-linked Islamic Health Committee, the Lebanese health ministry said.

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Stocks Slip, Oil Rises

Global stocks slumped as summit talks between the United States and China failed to deliver progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting worries of persistent inflation pressures that could derail economic growth.

Oil prices, however, rose three per cent, with the international benchmark Brent crude contract at nearly $109 a barrel.

-Israel Says 220 Militants Killed In Past Week

The Israeli military said Friday its forces killed more than 220 Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon over the past week.

During the same period, Israeli forces also struck more than 440 Hezbollah targets in that region, the military added.

UAE Rejects Iran War Role Claims

The United Arab Emirates rejected “attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks” after Tehran accused the wealthy Gulf state of playing an active role in the war.

Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar “affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of Iranian claims and attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE” and other nations, a statement said.

More Ships Pass Hormuz: Iran

Iran is allowing more ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television has said, because “many countries have accepted the new legal protocols” it has put in place.

Iran Open To China Help

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States had sent messages indicating it was willing to continue talks, and that he was open to any support — including from China.

“We appreciate any country who has the ability to help, particularly China,” Araghchi said.

AFP