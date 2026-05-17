Alex Marquez Injured In Horrific Catalan MotoGP Crash

The Catalan MotoGP was red-flagged twice on Sunday, the first time after a horrific crash involving multiple riders, including Alex Marquez, on the 12th lap.

Marquez, who was flipped off his bike after it hit a wall, was removed from the track in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

His bike was destroyed while other riders, including Raul Fernandez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, were also involved.

The race’s medical services said all riders were conscious after the crash, which appeared to have been started by Pedro Acosta’s bike cutting out.

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The grand prix restarted for a 13-lap race with grid positions based on standings as of lap 11.

However, immediately after the restart, there was another multi-rider crash, involving Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia and Luca Marini at the first corner and another red flag.

French rider Zarco will be taken to the hospital for medical tests.

The race will be restarted yet again with 12 laps to be completed, maintaining the same grid positions as with the previous restart.