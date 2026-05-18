Tinubu Assures Rescue Of Oyo Kidnap Victims, Condemns Killing Of Teacher

President Bola Tinubu has assured that all victims abducted during the attack on schools in Oyo State will be rescued, while condemning the reported killing of one of the kidnapped teachers.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Bandits invaded the Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday, abducting staff, students and pupils of Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

According to the statement, security operatives are working round the clock to rescue the victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community.

READ ALSO: Oyo Teachers Protest Colleagues’ Abduction, Killing

Tinubu described the reported killing of one of the abducted teachers as barbaric and sympathised with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and the people of Oyo State over the incident.

“I am saddened by the reported killing of one of the teachers kidnapped by the gunmen who invaded the community. I sympathise with Governor Seyi Makinde and commend the steps he has taken on the matter. I sympathise with the families of the kidnapped victims.

“The Federal Government is working with the Oyo State government to rescue all the victims. I commend the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police in Oyo and Kwara States for their quick intervention and the deployment of a tactical and the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) team to rescue the victims.

“The IGP, following my instructions, is personally leading the tech-driven operation. We expect a breakthrough soon. The bandits and all their local collaborators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Cases of kidnapping further make imperative the establishment of state police to man some of our underserved areas. The National Assembly should accelerate the enactment of the law creating state police,” the President said.

Governor Makinde, on Sunday, confirmed the killing of one of the teachers abducted alongside other victims and pledged that the government would continue efforts to rescue the remaining abductees.

He said that seven teachers and an as-yet-unconfirmed number of pupils were abducted.

The governor said one of the abducted teachers, believed to be a Mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists.

“What we know right now is that seven teachers were abducted. Unfortunately, we received a video this morning indicating that one of the teachers, understood to be the Mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists. Our prayers are with the family,” Makinde said.

Meanwhile, teachers on Monday shut down classroom activities in Ogbomoso and staged a peaceful protest to the TESCOM office in the town over the kidnapping of students and teachers, which resulted in killing of one teacher.

The protesters marched with placards bearing various inscriptions, calling on governments at all levels to intensify efforts toward securing the release of those currently being held captive by kidnappers.

The teachers also demanded improved security around schools and safer learning environments for both staff and students.