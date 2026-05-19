Blaqbonez Gives Reasons Why He Has Never Voted In An Election

Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter Blaqbonez has revealed that he has never voted during elections.

The Imo-born Emeka Akumefule was a guest on Trend Centrl’s Off The Record Podcast, where he said, “I haven’t voted before.”

When asked why, his response was, “I don’t know.”

The Chocolate City signee said he feels uninterested and disconnected from Nigeria because his expectations for the country have not been met.

“To be fair, my Nigeria… I kind of feel like I clocked out of Nigeria, bro. Like, I feel like too many things that I hoped would have happened, like, haven’t happened. And I’m just like, this country is just bound to be like this,” he expressed.

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Emeka the Stallion, as he is also known, thinks that the nation’s problems reflect the character of its people, suggesting that leaders are simply a representation of society.

“I feel like we are… Like, our leaders are a representation of us. So, I’ve seen us. So, I don’t see any difference. We are all, like, us”, he said.

Blaqbonez doesn’t see participating in elections as making a meaningful difference because his expectations of the country are unmet.

Blaqbonez, who is widely celebrated for his unorthodox approach and his ability to blend hip-hop with Afro-fusion, was spotlighted by The New York Times as a “new guard” of Nigerian music and even performed at the GRAMMY’s 2023 Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop event.