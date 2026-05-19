Wizkid, Asake, Tems, Burna Boy Nominated For 2026 BET Awards [FULL LIST]

Nigeria’s global music stars Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy, and Tems have secured major nominations at the BET Awards.
The nominations for the 2026 edition of the annual awards were unveiled on Tuesday, with several Nigerian and Nigerian-descent artistes and actors receiving recognition across music, film and television categories.
The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian Druski.
Wizkid and Asake earned a joint nomination in the Best Group category, following the success of their collaborative project and a series of chart-topping releases.
Tems emerged as one of Africa’s most celebrated nominees, receiving three nominations: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her Award for her song First
Viewers’ Choice Award for Raindance, her collaboration with Dave
Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Collaboration category for WGFT, his feature on Gunna’s hit single.
Nigerian artistes have enjoyed remarkable success at the BET Awards over the years. Wizkid is one of Africa’s most decorated BET winners, while Burna Boy has dominated the international categories with multiple victories.
Davido, Tems, 2Baba, D’banj and Ice Prince have also won BET honours. Most recently, Ayra Starr claimed the Best International Act award in 2025.
Nigerian-Descent Recognition
Beyond music, stars of Nigerian heritage also received prominent acting nominations for the 2026 edition.
Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo were both nominated for Best Actress, while Damson Idris secured a nomination for Best Actor.
Their recognition highlights the continued impact of Nigerians and people of Nigerian descent across Hollywood and international entertainment.
Cardi B Leads The Pack
Cardi B topped the 2026 nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year for Am I the Drama? and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.
She was followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who each earned five nominations.
Other artistes with multiple nominations include Doechii, Doja Cat, Latto, Teyana Taylor and Olivia Dean.
Meanwhile, Tyla earned two nominations at the 2026 BET Awards for her hit single “Chanel,” including Video of the Year and the Viewers’ Choice Award.
This year’s edition also introduces two new categories: Fashion Vanguard Award and Pulse Award.
The additions expand the awards’ scope to recognise influence in fashion, digital media and pop culture.
The BET Awards is one of Black culture’s most prestigious international award platforms.
2026 BET AWARDS FULL LIST
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Ella Mai
- Jill Scott
- Kehlani
- Mariah the Scientist
- Olivia Dean
- SZA
- Tems
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bruno Mars
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- Durand Bernarr
- Giveon
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Usher
BEST GROUP
- 41
- Clipse
- De La Soul
- FLO
- French Montana & Max B
- Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
- Nas & DJ Premier
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
- Wizkid & Asake
BEST COLLABORATION
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar
- “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B ft. Jeezy & Latto
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- “Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
- “It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller & Usher
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
- “WGFT” — Gunna ft. Burna Boy
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- A$AP Rocky
- Baby Keem
- BigXthaPlug
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- T.I.
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Monaleo
- YK Niece
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- “100” — Ella Mai
- “Anxiety” — Doechii
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “Let ’Em Know” — T.I.
- “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
- Anderson .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cardi B & Patientce Foster
- Cole Bennett
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Belly Gang Kushington
- Destin Conrad
- Jaydon
- kwn
- Miles Minnick
- Monaleo
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
- Trap Dickey
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- “Am I the Drama?” — Cardi B
- “Don’t Tap the Glass” — Tyler, the Creator
- “Everything Is a Lot.” — Wale
- “Hearts Sold Separately” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Let God Sort Em Out” — Clipse
- “Mutt Deluxe: Heel” — Leon Thomas
- “The Fall-Off” — J. Cole
- “The Romantic” — Bruno Mars
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL / INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
- “Able” — Kirk Franklin
- “Able (Remix)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
- “All To Thee” — BeBe Winans
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “At The Cross” — CeCe Winans
- “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
- “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin
- “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
BEST ACTRESS
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Chase Infiniti
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Quinta Brunson
- Regina Hall
- Teyana Taylor
BEST ACTOR
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Delroy Lindo
- Denzel Washington
- Michael B. Jordan
- Sterling K. Brown
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
- Daria Johns
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Jazzy’s World TV
- Lela Hoffmeister
- North West
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- VanVan
BEST MOVIE
- “Highest 2 Lowest”
- “Him”
- “Number One on the Call Sheet”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Relationship Goals”
- “Ruth & Boaz”
- “Sinners”
- “Wicked: For Good”
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
- A’ja Wilson (Basketball)
- Angel Reese (Basketball)
- Claressa Shields (Boxing)
- Coco Gauff (Tennis)
- Flau’jae Johnson (Basketball)
- Gabby Thomas (Track & Field)
- Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics)
- Naomi Osaka (Tennis)
- Sha’Carri Richardson (Track & Field)
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
- Aaron Judge (Baseball)
- Anthony Edwards (Basketball)
- Caleb Williams (Football)
- Jalen Brunson (Basketball)
- Jalen Hurts (Football)
- LeBron James (Basketball)
- Shedeur Sanders (Football)
- Stephen Curry (Basketball)
BET HER AWARD
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Be Great” — Jill Scott ft. Trombone Shorty
- “Beautiful People” — Jill Scott
- “First” — Tems
- “Girl, Get Up.” — Doechii ft. SZA
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Gorgeous” — Doja Cat
- “Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean
FASHION VANGUARD AWARD
- A$AP Rocky
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Cardi B
- Colman Domingo
- Doechii
- Rihanna
- Teyana Taylor
- Zendaya
PULSE AWARD (PODCAST / MEDIA)
- 85 South Show
- Baby, This Is Keke Palmer
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Don Lemon
- Druski
- It Is What It Is
- Joe and Jada
- On The Radar
- R&B Money Podcast