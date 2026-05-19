Wizkid, Asake, Tems, Burna Boy Nominated For 2026 BET Awards [FULL LIST]

Nigeria’s global music stars Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy, and Tems have secured major nominations at the BET Awards.

The nominations for the 2026 edition of the annual awards were unveiled on Tuesday, with several Nigerian and Nigerian-descent artistes and actors receiving recognition across music, film and television categories.

The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian Druski.

Wizkid and Asake earned a joint nomination in the Best Group category, following the success of their collaborative project and a series of chart-topping releases.

Tems emerged as one of Africa’s most celebrated nominees, receiving three nominations: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her Award for her song First

Viewers’ Choice Award for Raindance, her collaboration with Dave

Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Collaboration category for WGFT, his feature on Gunna’s hit single.

Nigerian artistes have enjoyed remarkable success at the BET Awards over the years. Wizkid is one of Africa’s most decorated BET winners, while Burna Boy has dominated the international categories with multiple victories.

Davido, Tems, 2Baba, D’banj and Ice Prince have also won BET honours. Most recently, Ayra Starr claimed the Best International Act award in 2025.

Nigerian-Descent Recognition

Beyond music, stars of Nigerian heritage also received prominent acting nominations for the 2026 edition.

Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo were both nominated for Best Actress, while Damson Idris secured a nomination for Best Actor.

Their recognition highlights the continued impact of Nigerians and people of Nigerian descent across Hollywood and international entertainment.

Cardi B Leads The Pack

Cardi B topped the 2026 nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year for Am I the Drama? and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

She was followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who each earned five nominations.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Doechii, Doja Cat, Latto, Teyana Taylor and Olivia Dean.

Meanwhile, Tyla earned two nominations at the 2026 BET Awards for her hit single “Chanel,” including Video of the Year and the Viewers’ Choice Award.

This year’s edition also introduces two new categories: Fashion Vanguard Award and Pulse Award.

The additions expand the awards’ scope to recognise influence in fashion, digital media and pop culture.

The BET Awards is one of Black culture’s most prestigious international award platforms.

2026 BET AWARDS FULL LIST

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

Giveon

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

BEST GROUP

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

BEST COLLABORATION

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar

ft. “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B ft. Jeezy & Latto

ft. Jeezy & Latto “Go Girl” — Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat

ft. Latto & “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“WGFT” — Gunna ft. Burna Boy

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

“Folded” — Kehlani

“Let ’Em Know” — T.I.

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

BEST NEW ARTIST

Belly Gang Kushington

Destin Conrad

Jaydon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Trap Dickey

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Am I the Drama?” — Cardi B

“Don’t Tap the Glass” — Tyler, the Creator

“Everything Is a Lot.” — Wale

“Hearts Sold Separately” — Mariah the Scientist

“Let God Sort Em Out” — Clipse

“Mutt Deluxe: Heel” — Leon Thomas

“The Fall-Off” — J. Cole

“The Romantic” — Bruno Mars

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL / INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“Able” — Kirk Franklin

“Able (Remix)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

“All To Thee” — BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At The Cross” — CeCe Winans

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor

BEST ACTOR

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy’s World TV

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

BEST MOVIE

“Highest 2 Lowest”

“Him”

“Number One on the Call Sheet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Relationship Goals”

“Ruth & Boaz”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

A’ja Wilson (Basketball)

Angel Reese (Basketball)

Claressa Shields (Boxing)

Coco Gauff (Tennis)

Flau’jae Johnson (Basketball)

Gabby Thomas (Track & Field)

Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics)

Naomi Osaka (Tennis)

Sha’Carri Richardson (Track & Field)

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Aaron Judge (Baseball)

Anthony Edwards (Basketball)

Caleb Williams (Football)

Jalen Brunson (Basketball)

Jalen Hurts (Football)

LeBron James (Basketball)

Shedeur Sanders (Football)

Stephen Curry (Basketball)

BET HER AWARD

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Be Great” — Jill Scott ft. Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“First” — Tems

“Girl, Get Up.” — Doechii ft. SZA

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat

“Gorgeous” — Doja Cat

“Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean

FASHION VANGUARD AWARD

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor

Zendaya

PULSE AWARD (PODCAST / MEDIA)