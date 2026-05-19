NCAA Issues Ebola Alert, Directs Enhanced Surveillance At Airports

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed airlines, airport operators and other aviation stakeholders to intensify public health surveillance measures following the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

In a circular dated May 18, 2026, the NCAA said the directive became necessary due to growing concerns over the spread of the disease and the critical role of the aviation sector in preventing cross-border transmission.

The authority noted that although no confirmed case linked to the outbreak has been recorded in Nigeria, it is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Port Health Services and international health organisations to closely monitor the situation.

According to the NCAA, health authorities in the DRC recently identified a cluster of severe illnesses among healthcare workers in the Bunia Health Zone in the northeastern part of the country.

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Laboratory investigations later confirmed the presence of the Bundibugyo virus, a strain of the Ebola virus family known to cause severe viral haemorrhagic disease in humans.

The authority stated that there is currently no licensed vaccine specifically approved for the Bundibugyo strain, while treatment remains largely supportive and symptom-based.

The NCAA listed symptoms associated with Ebola Virus Disease to include sudden fever, severe fatigue, persistent headache, vomiting, abdominal pain and bleeding manifestations such as nosebleeds or vomiting blood.

It stressed that early detection and immediate reporting remain critical to preventing the international spread of the disease.

As part of preventive measures, the authority said disease surveillance systems at airports have been strengthened, while contact tracing, case reporting mechanisms and border health screening procedures are also being reinforced.

The NCAA further directed pilots to notify Air Traffic Control of any suspected communicable disease cases onboard aircraft, in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

It also instructed flight crew members to complete and submit Aircraft General Declaration forms for all suspected cases and mandated airlines to ensure passenger locator forms are completed and handed over to Port Health Services upon arrival.

The authority added that airlines must ensure aircraft are properly equipped with first aid kits, universal precaution kits and emergency medical kits.

It also urged operators to reinforce crew training on the identification and management of communicable diseases and ensure strict adherence to infection prevention and control guidelines.

The NCAA called on all aviation stakeholders to remain vigilant and comply fully with established public health protocols to safeguard passengers, crew members and the general public from potential health threats.