Desmond Elliot Withdraws From Lagos APC Primary Over Alleged Intimidation

Desmond Elliot has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Surulere 1 seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly, citing alleged intimidation and exclusion of his supporters from the process.

The lawmaker, who currently represents Surulere 1 in the assembly, announced his decision on Wednesday amid the controversy surrounding the APC primaries in the constituency.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Elliot accused some party leaders in Surulere of creating what he described as an atmosphere of intimidation and coercion targeted at his supporters.

READ ALSO: Why I Won’t Step Down For Surulere APC Primaries — Desmond Elliot

According to him, many of his loyalists were denied access to participate in the primary election across different zones within the constituency.

“My name is Desmond Elliot and in all zones they have been intimidating and stopping us. I want to officially announce my withdrawal from this particular race,” he said.

“This is my ward. If you go outside, those are my people outside, they have not been allowed. So, I am officially announcing my withdrawal from this race. Good luck, thank you and God bless you.”

Elliot’s withdrawal is the latest controversy to emerge from the APC primary elections, which have been marred in some areas by allegations of irregularities and internal disagreements among party members.

The actor-turned-politician was first elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015 and has represented the Surulere 1 constituency under the APC platform since then.

Elliot had during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, said that he will not withdraw from the APC primary election, where he is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office.

The actor-turned-politician said no party leader, including the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, had asked him to step down for another aspirant, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare.

“Because I was not asked by him, my leader (Gbajabiamila), never,” Elliot said.

“Even the day I declared [to contest], I flew to Abuja to see him again to tell him, ‘Oga’, which is how I call him, ‘Oga, I am here again.’

“But at the end of the day, I am here to also serve the people. I do have the leadership; I do have the people. So, the President has said, let the people decide. If they want you to continue, you continue,” he added.