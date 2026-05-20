Ex-Imo Deputy Gov Madumere Emerges PDP Candidate For Imo East Senatorial Seat

Former Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Imo East Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Madumere emerged through a consensus arrangement during the PDP senatorial primary election held at the party’s state secretariat in Owerri.

Party leaders described the outcome as a reflection of the unity and growing strength of the PDP in Imo State.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission monitored the exercise and commended party members for the peaceful conduct of the primary.

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Speaking after his emergence, Madumere thanked God, party leaders and supporters for the confidence reposed in him, describing his emergence as a victory for unity, experience and purposeful leadership.

“I assure you today that I will not disappoint you. I remain committed to quality representation that will attract development, empower our youths, support our women, and restore the voice and dignity of Owerri Zone at the national level,” he said.

The former deputy governor also appreciated the National Working Committee of the PDP and acknowledged the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, for his role in strengthening the party at the national level.

He further commended the State Working Committee led by the Imo PDP Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu, as well as stakeholders, youths and women across Owerri Zone for supporting his candidacy.

Madumere called on aggrieved aspirants and party supporters to embrace reconciliation and work together for the success of the PDP in the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, the PDP also congratulated its three senatorial candidates following the successful conduct of the party primaries across the state.

The party congratulated Jones Onyereri, who emerged as candidate for Imo West Senatorial District, Mike Duru Ejiogu of Imo North Senatorial District, and Madumere of Imo East Senatorial District.

The PDP described Onyereri, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives and the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election, as an experienced politician and administrator with wide acceptance across Orlu Zone.

The party also described Ejiogu as an industrialist, real estate developer and founding member of the PDP known for his philanthropy and youth empowerment efforts in Okigwe Zone.

According to the party, the emergence of the candidates has further strengthened the PDP’s chances ahead of the 2027 general elections.