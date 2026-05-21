Alleged Gross Misconduct: Gov Nwifuru Lifts Suspension Of Ebonyi Head Teachers

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has directed that the suspension of two head teachers be lifted.

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Education had suspended the two head teachers indefinitely over alleged gross misconduct, denial of the right to quality education, and sabotage of the State government’s efforts in education.

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Sources revealed that the head teachers were suspended days after a viral video exposed the deplorable conditions under which pupils were receiving lessons.

They were accused of being behind the footage, which sparked reactions online as it highlighted the condition of schoolchildren learning in classrooms with unfinished block walls, inadequate learning facilities, and poor infrastructure.

In a press statement signed and released on Thursday by the Special Assistant to Nwifuru on New Media, Leo Oketa, the governor stated that his attention was drawn to the reports and discussions circulating across the new media platforms regarding the suspension of head teachers.

According to the statement, he has directed immediate lifting of the suspension, reiterating that his administration remains committed to the welfare of teachers, pupils, and the continuous improvement of learning conditions across schools in the state.

The governor stated that his administration was already undertaking massive school building projects within the area, particularly at Community Primary School Unwuigboke and Community Primary School Unwuezeali, all in Oriuzor, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure and provide a better learning environment for pupils.

“While the government acknowledges existing infrastructural challenges in some communities, efforts are being sustained to address them progressively across the state, as all needs cannot be met at the same time.

“The government appreciates the concern shown by citizens and media organizations, and assures the public of its unwavering commitment to quality education and the well-being of Ebonyi people,” the statement added.