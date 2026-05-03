Gov Nwifuru Recalls Suspended Officials

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has recalled all government officials who are on suspension.

He announced this while speaking during a church service to mark the 2026 Father’s Day at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki, the State capital.

Applauding the workers for their unflinching support, Nwifuru said he had decided to honour them by recalling all suspended government officials.

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“I want to use this opportunity to also thank our workers for their unflinching support to our government, and to reciprocate this gesture, I have decided to honour the workers by recalling all government officials who were suspended for one reason or another, except those from the Ministry of Lands whose cases are still under investigation,” he said.

The governor observed with dismay a situation where some of his appointees publicly indicated interests to contest elections without seeking his consent, describing it as disrespectful.

He congratulated the men on the auspicious occasion of Father’s Day celebration, describing them as the pillar and backbone of the family and the society, noting that the occasion offers a profound opportunity to reflect on the noble responsibilities placed upon men as pillars of the family, defenders of faith, and drivers of societal progress.

He averred that the steadfast commitment of men to the teachings of Christ, their devotion to their families, and support to the Church and community continue to inspire hope and strengthen the moral fabric of our society.

“In a time when our nation yearns for principled leadership, discipline, and unity, Catholic men have remained shining examples of integrity, sacrifice, and service.

“Your roles as fathers, mentors, and community leaders are indispensable in shaping a future anchored on righteousness, peace, and justice.

“As a government, we deeply appreciate your contributions to nation-building and community development,” Nwifuru said.

“Through our People’s Charter of Needs Agenda, we remain resolute in creating an enabling environment where families can thrive , while I admonish our women to treat their husbands with dignity and pride.”

“I urge you all to continue to uphold the virtues of love, humility, courage, and faith, even in the face of challenges,” the governor added.