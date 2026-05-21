Hamzat Lauds Peaceful APC Primary In Lagos

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kadri Hamzat, has commended the peaceful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary across the state.

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Hamzat, who is also the consensus candidate of the APC in the governorship race, said that the turnout of his supporters and the orderly process pointed to a bright future for internal democracy.

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He advised those planning to disrupt the 2027 general elections to see an election as a contest of ideas, rather than a conflict.

“Well, in the coming elections, they should know that democratic competition is not a war. It’s a competition of ideas on how do we move our people forward? So your intention is to move people forward, to develop the state, by giving it a fight,” he said.

The deputy governor also emphasised that the APC would focus on presenting programmes and manifestos to the electorate rather than engaging in violence.

Presidential, Other Endorsements

Support for the governorship ambition of Hamzat has steadily gathered momentum within the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 election.

President Bola Tinubu formally endorsed him after a meeting with the Lagos APC Governance Advisory Council (GAC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, describing him as the party’s consensus candidate.

Earlier, incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu publicly backed his deputy, saying Hamzat possessed the experience and capacity to govern Lagos effectively.

The GAC, led by Tajudeen Olusi, also unanimously adopted Hamzat as its preferred aspirant under a consensus arrangement.

Former governor Akinwunmi Ambode later endorsed Hamzat, praising his consultations and commitment to party unity.

The deputy governor’s growing support base also expanded through political engagements with governorship aspirants, including Samuel Ajose and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The governorship election will be held on February 6, 2026, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).