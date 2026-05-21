Tinubu Has No Plan To Rename Nigeria, Abolish Sharia Law — Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed as false a viral report claiming that President Bola Tinubu plans to initiate constitutional amendments aimed at changing Nigeria’s name to the “United States of Nigeria” and abolishing Sharia Law in the North, among other allegations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, described the report as fake and politically motivated, accusing unnamed politicians of attempting to create tension and destabilise the country ahead of the general elections.

According to Onanuga, the story, which relied on anonymous sources, is part of a deliberate effort to stir political unrest, generate public disaffection, and overheat the polity in the build-up to the elections.

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He urged Nigerians to disregard the report entirely, describing those behind it as agents of destabilisation and promoters of disorder.

The presidential aide also denied claims that President Tinubu plans to transmit any bill allegedly code-named “Project True Federation” to the National Assembly by December 15, shortly before the general elections.

Onanuga stressed that constitutional amendments in Nigeria follow a rigorous legal and legislative process that cannot be carried out arbitrarily by the President or the National Assembly.

He noted that any amendment to the constitution requires extensive scrutiny, debate, and approval by at least two-thirds of members of both chambers of the National Assembly, as well as endorsement by no fewer than 24 State Houses of Assembly.

According to him, President Tinubu remains focused on implementing and consolidating the economic reforms introduced by his administration, with the aim of delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians.

He also cautioned Nigerians against falling for divisive and misleading reports, warning that the spread of fake news could intensify as political campaigns begin ahead of the January 2027 general elections.