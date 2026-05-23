Ondo Magistrate Court Detains Traditional Ruler Over Land Grabbing Allegation

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the detention of a traditional ruler, Oba Adewale Boboye, the Ajagunode of the Ode community in the Akure Local Government Area of the state, over allegations of land grabbing.

The Ondo State Government had ordered the arrest of the monarch and charged him to court over alleged illegal activities connected to a disputed piece of land.

Oba Boboye was arraigned on allegations bordering on conspiracy to commit a felony; alleged threats issued to one Ajilegan via telephone conversation in respect of a piece of land belonging to a private company based in Igoba, Akure; forceful takeover of landed property belonging to the company; and the alleged use of thugs to dispossess the rightful owners of the property.

The prosecutor alleged that the actions of the defendant were capable of causing a breach of public peace, undermining lawful ownership of property, and creating insecurity around land transactions within the state.

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The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum. The court further directed that one of the sureties must be a recognised chief or traditional ruler within the Akure Magisterial Jurisdiction who must possess landed property subject to verification by the court.

The defendant is also required to provide an affidavit, evidence, and relevant documents backing the titles presented by the sureties.

The monarch was remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, pending the perfection of the bail application.