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Tinubu Votes At APC Presidential Primary, Says Democracy Not Sustained By Noise

Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, took part in the exercise in Lagos State and were accompanied by top officials. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated May 23, 2026
Twitter
Tinubu was accompanied by government officials. X@officialABAT

 

President Bola Tinubu voted at the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his ward in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, joined other members of the party for the APC direct primary election, which was held across the country on Saturday.

After the election, Tinubu said democracy is sustained by citizens and not noise or borrowed platforms.

“Today, I participated in the APC Presidential Direct Primary at my ward in Ikoyi, Lagos, alongside my dear wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON,” he said in a post on his X handle.

“Democracy is not sustained by noise, speculation, or borrowed platforms. It is sustained by citizens who show up, party members who believe, institutions that endure, the grassroots, and a political family rooted in the people.”

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The president also said the ruling party remains committed to strengthening the country’s democracy.

“The APC remains focused, organised and deeply grounded across Nigeria. Others may gather around the grievance. We gather around structure, service, and the work of nation-building,” President Tinubu said.

“Together, we will continue to renew hope, strengthen our democracy, and build a stronger Nigeria for all.”

‘Better days are ahead’

Tinubu was accompanied by several top government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The governor said the president “has continued to demonstrate bold leadership through necessary reforms aimed at strengthening our electoral system, stabilising the polity and ultimately strengthening the economy.

“His vision for a more stable, secure, and prosperous nation remains clear, and I am confident that better days are ahead for our country.”

Sanwo-Olu himself voted at Ward E3, Eiyekole, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, joining other party members to exercise their franchise.

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