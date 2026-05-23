Tinubu Votes At APC Presidential Primary, Says Democracy Not Sustained By Noise

President Bola Tinubu voted at the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his ward in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, joined other members of the party for the APC direct primary election, which was held across the country on Saturday.

After the election, Tinubu said democracy is sustained by citizens and not noise or borrowed platforms.

“Today, I participated in the APC Presidential Direct Primary at my ward in Ikoyi, Lagos, alongside my dear wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON,” he said in a post on his X handle.

“Democracy is not sustained by noise, speculation, or borrowed platforms. It is sustained by citizens who show up, party members who believe, institutions that endure, the grassroots, and a political family rooted in the people.”

‘This Is Politics, Grassroot Politics’, President Tinubu Defends APC Congresses pic.twitter.com/rQTaYnnYQn — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 23, 2026

READ ALSO: Tinubu Has Earned Second Term, Uzodimma Tells Opposition Parties

Today, I participated in the APC Presidential Direct Primary at my ward in Ikoyi, Lagos, alongside my dear wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON. Democracy is not sustained by noise, speculation, or borrowed platforms. It is sustained by citizens who show up, party members who… pic.twitter.com/kFGzEbLjcM — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) May 23, 2026 Advertisement

The president also said the ruling party remains committed to strengthening the country’s democracy.

“The APC remains focused, organised and deeply grounded across Nigeria. Others may gather around the grievance. We gather around structure, service, and the work of nation-building,” President Tinubu said.

“Together, we will continue to renew hope, strengthen our democracy, and build a stronger Nigeria for all.”

‘Better days are ahead’

Tinubu was accompanied by several top government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Today, I joined His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his ward in Ikoyi where he exercised his franchise in the APC presidential primary election. I also joined party faithful to cast my vote at my Ward E3, Eiyekole, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island. President Tinubu has… pic.twitter.com/7fJc2boDww — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 23, 2026

The governor said the president “has continued to demonstrate bold leadership through necessary reforms aimed at strengthening our electoral system, stabilising the polity and ultimately strengthening the economy.

“His vision for a more stable, secure, and prosperous nation remains clear, and I am confident that better days are ahead for our country.”

Sanwo-Olu himself voted at Ward E3, Eiyekole, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, joining other party members to exercise their franchise.