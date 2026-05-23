Tinubu Has Earned Second Term, Uzodimma Tells Opposition Parties

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday, said that President Bola Tinubu has performed well enough to merit a second term in office.

Uzodimma spoke to journalists after participating in the APC presidential primary at his Omuma ward in Oru East Local Government Area of the state

He urged opposition political parties in the country to “work hard” and emulate the grassroots mobilisation strategy of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor said that the APC’s electronic membership registration and validation process has strengthened grassroots participation and positioned the party strongly ahead of future elections.

“Well, it is no longer democracy if there is no opposition. I also encourage opposition parties to work hard and do what the ruling party has done. And when, by the grace of God, it becomes their turn, they will elect their own president,” he said.

Uzodimma describes the turnout of party members during the exercise as evidence that Nigerians remained committed to democratic governance.

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According to him, over 35,000 party members were registered in a single ward in Oru East, a development he said reflected the growing acceptance of the APC and the leadership of Tinubu.

“If you look at what is happening at the grassroots and how the grassroots has been stimulated, starting from the membership registration, which was done electronically to the validation of members, you can see 35,000 human beings in just one ward in Oru East Local Government Area.

“It means that if only our party members vote for President Bola Tinubu, he has already won the election,” he said.

The governor congratulates Nigerians for sustaining democracy and commends President Tinubu for what he described as efforts at deepening democratic processes in the country.

He also praised members of his ward for turning out in large numbers to endorse the President for another term.

“I am particularly delighted that democracy is working in Nigeria. I can score democracy up to 90 per cent in Nigeria and up to 100 per cent in Imo State,” Uzodimma added.

The governor further expressed optimism about the country’s economic future, saying the outcome of the President’s policies would bring prosperity to Nigerians.

“Nigerians are excited and happy that President Bola Tinubu has done well. The outcome of his various policies has brought prosperity to Nigeria. Going forward, Nigeria shall see poverty no more,” he stated.