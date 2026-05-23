Deputy Gov Hamzat Speaks On Smooth APC Presidential Elections In Lagos

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state, Kadri Hamzat, has lent his voice to the smooth process of the party’s presidential primary elections conducted across the state.

While speaking to journalists after the elections, Hamzat, who voted in the Epe area of the state, noted that President Tinubu gained massive support in his ward.

“As you can see, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and one gentleman, Osifo, at this ward, EPE/A4, everybody voted for the president. Nobody voted for Osifo

“It is the same process that happened across the wards across the country, over 8,000 wards. We have just done our, and they have counted, and you can see that we are all in a joyous mood.

“We are going back to make sure it is collated at the local governments where we send it back to the national committee”.

On the conduct of the election, Hamzat noted the peaceful conduct, adding that APC loyalists turned out early and accreditation was also done early.

“After accreditation, we waited and voted. We are waiting for the general results, but as you can see, everyone here voted for the President”, he said.

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The development comes as the APC held its presidential primaries across the country on Saturday.