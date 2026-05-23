Aiyedatiwa Calls For Active Participation As APC Holds Presidential Primaries In Ondo

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on every registered member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state to come out and actively participate in the presidential primary election slated for Saturday, 23 May 2026.

His appeal comes as registered political parties conduct primary elections across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He encourages members to turn up en masse with a strong sense of purpose and commitment.

“Dear members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), across Ondo State.

“As we prepare for the Presidential Primary Election coming up tomorrow, Saturday, 23 May 2026, I urge every registered member of our party to come out and actively participate in this important democratic exercise in their respective wards across all the 203 wards in Ondo State.

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“The strength of our party lies in the active participation, commitment, and collective resolve of our members. This primary election provides us with another opportunity to shape the future of our nation and further strengthen the democratic ideals that unite us.

“I encourage every member to turn out in large numbers and carry out this important responsibility with a strong sense of purpose and commitment. Your participation matters, and your voice remains vital to the continued progress and success of our great party.

“I therefore call on all party faithful to conduct themselves peacefully, responsibly, and in line with the rules and guidelines of our party. Let us once again demonstrate the unity, discipline, and political maturity for which the APC in Ondo State is known”, the statement stated.

He wished all party members a peaceful, orderly, and successful exercise.