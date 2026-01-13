Gov Aiyedatiwa Pardons Seven Convicts On 61st Birthday

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has exercised his constitutional prerogative of mercy by granting an outright pardon to seven convicts serving various sentences in correctional facilities across the state.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, stated that the gesture was to mark the governor’s 61st birthday anniversary and build on the clemency earlier approved on January 1, 2026, during the New Year celebrations.

The governor, acting on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, approved clemency for 77 convicts.

However, the seven beneficiaries of the latest pardon were selected based on verified reports of genuine remorse, good behaviour, rehabilitation efforts, and strong prospects for successful reintegration into society.

READ ALSO: Portable Denied Bail After Arraignment In Ogun

According to the statement, their outright release reflects the governor’s belief in restorative justice, the decongestion of correctional facilities, and the provision of second chances for individuals who have demonstrated meaningful change.

The Chairman of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, who doubles as the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, commended the governor for the decision, describing it as thoughtful and forward-looking.

Ajulo averred that the action reaffirms the administration’s commitment to balancing accountability with mercy, reforming the justice sector, and promoting a society where redemption is possible.