Appeal Court Affirms Aiyedatiwa’s Election As Ondo Governor

Aiyedatiwa won the 2024 Ondo governorship election on 16 November 2024, defeating PDP candidate Agboola Ajayi.

By Femi Ojomo
Updated July 31, 2025
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

 

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State Capital, has affirmed the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the APC candidate in the November 16, 2024, governorship election in the state.

 

