Ondo Flags Off 1,000 Hectare Coffee Plantation

As part of its efforts to boost agriculture in the state, the Ondo State government has formally flagged a 1,000-hectare coffee farming initiative.

The ceremony took place at the State Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Akure, the state capital, during a two-day sensitisation and training programme on coffee production and value chain development, organised in collaboration with a private investor as well as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Delivering his address, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa described the initiative as historic, stressing that it would reposition Ondo State as a key player in coffee production while generating thousands of jobs across the agricultural value chain.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Leye Akinola, recalled that Ondo once played a leading role in Nigeria’s coffee industry, producing premium Robusta coffee for export.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the sector collapsed due to policy inconsistencies, ageing plantations, and prolonged neglect, but said the state has now taken a decisive step to reverse the trend.

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The governor said coffee is a major global commodity with a market value exceeding $460 billion, describing it as a strategic opportunity for Ondo State.

“The 1,000-hectare project will directly engage over 2,000 farmers while also creating additional employment opportunities in nurseries, cultivation, processing, packaging, and export services,” he said.

“A well-managed hectare of coffee farmland could yield between 1.5 and 2 tonnes, describing the projection as a strong economic incentive for farmers and investors.”

Aiyedatiwa also disclosed that the state government, in partnership with a private investor, is working to move beyond raw production and develop capacity for roasting, branding, and packaging “Made-in-Ondo” coffee for international premium markets.

He outlined government interventions to support the project, including the allocation of land to credible investors and cooperatives, the deployment of agricultural extension officers, the construction of rural access roads to farming clusters, and guaranteed off-take arrangements through relevant agencies and private partners.

He said, “No farmer in Ondo State will cultivate coffee without a ready and reliable market.”

The governor identified the Akure North, Idanre, Ifedore, and Akoko axes as suitable for coffee cultivation due to favourable altitude, rainfall, and soil conditions.

He called on traditional rulers to support land mobilisation efforts and urged youths to embrace agriculture as a profitable and dignified venture.

“Coffee farming is a smart business. With these 1,000 hectares, we are unlocking thousands of opportunities for enterprise,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa commended the National Coffee and Tea Association of Nigeria (NACOFTAN), Ondo State chapter, and Lingzhi Global Nigeria Limited for driving the initiative, noting that it aligns with the state’s “OUR EASE” development policy.

“Today, we plant more than seedlings; we plant hope. We plant prosperity. Ondo State has reclaimed its rightful place on the national coffee map,” he noted.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Foluke Tunde-Daramola, welcomed participants and assured them that the government would deploy technical personnel to support the project and ensure its success.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of NACOFTAN, Ayodele Akinwumi, emphasised that the project marked the beginning of a structured effort to position Ondo as Nigeria’s coffee hub.

Akinwumi commended the state government for creating an enabling environment for agriculture, adding that over 10,000 hectares of land had already been identified across Akoko, Owo, Idanre, Ore, and Ifedore corridors for future expansion.

He said Nigeria currently contributes less than 0.02 per cent of global coffee production despite its potential, noting that Ondo’s Robusta variety could compete favourably in international markets.