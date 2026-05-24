NDLEA Arrests 63-Year-Old Chinese Woman With 31kg Cannabis At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 63-year-old Chinese woman, Ting Hung Kiong, for allegedly attempting to smuggle 31 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The suspect, said to be a Chinese national naturalised in Malaysia, was arrested on Sunday, May 17, 2026, upon her arrival in Nigeria from Thailand via Dubai aboard an Emirates Airline flight.

According to the NDLEA, operatives attached to the Terminal 2 Arrival Hall of the MMIA intercepted the suspect with two large travel boxes containing the illicit drug consignment.

Investigations revealed that the suspect travelled from Malaysia to Thailand before heading to Nigeria through the United Arab Emirates. The agency said the synthetic cannabis recovered from her luggage weighed 31 kilograms.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly told investigators that she works as a caregiver in Malaysia and that her daughter sponsored her trip from Malaysia to Thailand and subsequently to Nigeria. She also disclosed that she spent two weeks in Thailand before receiving the drug consignment at the airport for delivery in Nigeria.

In another major operation, NDLEA operatives recovered a shipment of 1,825,710 tablets of Tapentadol 250mg valued at over N2.19 billion at the import shed of the Lagos airport.

The agency said the consignment, which arrived from India aboard an Emirates Cargo flight, had been under close surveillance before it was eventually handed over to the NDLEA by the Nigeria Customs Service on Friday, May 22, 2026.

At the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, NDLEA officers on Wednesday, May 20, intercepted a suspect identified as Onyeka Valentine Emeka during the clearance of passengers arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sierra Leone via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The agency disclosed that the suspect was placed under observation and subsequently excreted 185.36 grams of cocaine.

Similarly, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, a 29-year-old building engineer, Babatunde Prosper Afekhide, was arrested on Wednesday, May 21, while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Milan, Italy, via Addis Ababa.

A search of his luggage reportedly led to the discovery of 10,280 pills of Tramadol 225mg, Tramadol 200mg and Tapentadol 250mg concealed with foil paper inside a carton hidden in a suitcase.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives at a courier company intercepted 1,174 pills of MDMA, popularly known as Ecstasy, concealed in bicycle luggage carriers destined for the Netherlands.

The agency also recovered 66 pills of Tramadol 225mg hidden in a soap container bound for the United States and 18 tablets of the same substance concealed in a body cream container heading to the United Kingdom.

In Edo State, operatives acting on intelligence raided the Igwe community in Owan East Local Government Area, where they recovered 59 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 489 kilograms, alongside nine kilograms of cannabis seeds.

Meanwhile, a suspect identified as Isah Sani, 30, was arrested along the Zaria-Kano road with 196,000 pills of Exol-5, while officers at the Seme border in Badagry, Lagos, recovered 59 kilograms of skunk from a warehouse in Mowo, Badagry.

In Ekiti State, NDLEA operatives raided a warehouse in Ikole-Ekiti on Saturday, May 23, recovering 1,116 kilograms of skunk. A 54-year-old suspect, Ogundana Adebayo Julius, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The anti-narcotics agency also said its commands across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities.

The awareness activities were held in several institutions, including Command Day School, Mokola in Ibadan, Oyo State; Girls Secondary School, Amenyi in Anambra State; Matazu Model Primary School in Katsina State; C&S Primary School, Ikorodu in Lagos State; and Government Girls Secondary School, Kurna in Kano State.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, commended officers of the MMIA, NAIA, AIIA, Edo, Ekiti, Seme and Kano Commands, as well as the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), for the arrests and seizures.

He praised their efforts in balancing drug supply reduction operations with sustained anti-drug abuse sensitisation campaigns and urged them to continue to raise the operational bar.