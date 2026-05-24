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[PHOTOS] Arteta’s Arsenal Side Lift Premier League Trophy

Mikel Arteta's side had clinched their first English title for 22 years on Tuesday when second-placed Manchester City drew at Bournemouth.

By Channels Television
Updated May 24, 2026
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Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta poses with the Premier League trophy at a presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy after celebrating their first game as champions with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side clinched their first English title for 22 years on Tuesday when second-placed Manchester City drew at Bournemouth.

READ ALSOArsenal Crowned Champions, Lift Premier League Trophy

In action for the first time since the celebrations of their long-awaited triumph, the Gunners took the lead through Gabriel Jesus late in the first half at Selhurst Park.

Noni Madueke scored Arsenal’s second goal after the interval to ensure the champions ended the league campaign with 26 wins from 38 games.

Here are some memorable moments captured in photos for you: 

Crystal Palace’s Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma (R) is challenged by Arsenal’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (L) during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

 

 

Arsenal’s Spanish defender Martin Zubimendi (L) dribbles the ball during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

 

 

Arsenal’s English midfielder Noni Madueke (front) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

 

 

Arsenal players celebrate with supporters at the end of the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

 

 

Arsenal’s English midfielder Declan Rice bites his medal at the Premier League trophy presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

 

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta is thrown into the air by his players as they all celebrate after the Premier League trophy presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

 

Arsenal’s English midfielder Bukayo Saka kisses the Premier League trophy at the presentation after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

 

 

Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard lifts the Premier League trophy at a presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

 

Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard lifts the Premier League trophy at a presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

 

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta poses with the Premier League trophy at a presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

 

The players pose with the trophy in front of their fans after the Premier League trophy presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

 

Co-Chair of Arsenal, Josh Kroenke (L) and Arsenal’s US director Stan Kroenke (R) at the trophy presentation after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

 

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