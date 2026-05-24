[PHOTOS] Arteta’s Arsenal Side Lift Premier League Trophy

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy after celebrating their first game as champions with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side clinched their first English title for 22 years on Tuesday when second-placed Manchester City drew at Bournemouth.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Crowned Champions, Lift Premier League Trophy

In action for the first time since the celebrations of their long-awaited triumph, the Gunners took the lead through Gabriel Jesus late in the first half at Selhurst Park.

Noni Madueke scored Arsenal’s second goal after the interval to ensure the champions ended the league campaign with 26 wins from 38 games.

Here are some memorable moments captured in photos for you: