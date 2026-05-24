Police Arrest Two Over Alleged Rape, Murder Of Nursing Student In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 21-year-old nursing student, Wenda Achumba, in Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Onyema Okonkwo, 32, and Emmanuel Onyekachi, 25, both indigenes of Umuadara, Umulogho, were arrested following what the police described as sustained intelligence-led investigations carried out in collaboration with community stakeholders.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the police said preliminary investigations linked the suspects to the incident, with one of them allegedly confessing to the crime.

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Okoye disclosed that the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, assured residents that the command would ensure justice is served.

The deceased, a post-basic nursing student of Mercy College of Nursing Science, Umulogho, was reportedly found dead in her private off-campus residence in Umuadara, Umulogho.