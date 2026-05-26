AMAs 2026: Tyla Beats Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Wins Two Awards [FULL LIST]

South African music star Tyla Seethal emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 52nd American Music Awards after securing two major honours at the ceremony held in Las Vegas.
The 24-year-old singer won the Best Afrobeats Artist award, defeating Nigerian global stars Burna Boy, Wizkid and Rema, as well as Ghanaian-American artiste MOLIY in the fan-voted category.
Tyla also claimed the Social Song of the Year award for her 2025 hit single, “CHANEL”, becoming the only African artiste to win at this year’s ceremony, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and was hosted by Queen Latifah.
The singer entered the night as the most nominated African act in American Music Awards history with four nominations, including Best Female R&B Artist and Best Music Video for “CHANEL”.
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Released in October 2025, “CHANEL” enjoyed massive commercial success, amassing more than 320 million streams on Spotify while dominating global streaming charts. The song also topped several international music rankings and became one of Tyla’s biggest records to date.
Although she was absent from the ceremony and did not deliver an acceptance speech, the double win marked another milestone in her rapidly growing international career.
Tyla first gained worldwide recognition with her 2023 breakout single “Water”, which reached the top 10 in several countries, including South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The song established her as one of Africa’s leading crossover pop stars and opened the door to mainstream global success.
Aside from her AMAs win, her continued success in the Afrobeats category has also fuelled ongoing online debates over the classification of her sound, which combines amapiano, pop, R&B, and Afrobeats influences.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
WINNER: BTS
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
WINNER: KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Olivia Dean
Sombr
Album of the Year
Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia
Justin Bieber – SWAG
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Tate McRae – So Close to What
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Song of the Year
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
WINNER: HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
sombr – “back to friends”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Collaboration of the Year
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”
David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – “Gone Gone Gone”
Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”
WINNER: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”
Social Song of the Year
Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”
PinkPantheress – “Illegal”
Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”
WINNER: Tyla – “CHANEL”
Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”
Best Music Video
WINNER: KATSEYE – “Gnarly”
ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Tyla – “CHANEL”
Best Soundtrack
F1 The Album
Hazbin Hotel: Season Two
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Wicked: For Good
Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights
Tour of the Year
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter Tour”
Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “Grand National Tour”
Lady Gaga – “The Mayhem Ball”
Oasis – “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”
WINNER: Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”
Breakout Tour (New)
WINNER: Benson Boone – “American Heart World Tour”
Kali Uchis – “The Sincerely, Tour”
The Marías – “Submarine Tour”
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay? Tour”
Sleep Token – “Even in Arcadia Tour”
Breakthrough Album of the Year (New)
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Sombr – I Barely Know Her
WINNER: Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
Best Throwback Song (New)
4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”
WINNER: Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”
Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”
Best Vocal Performance (New)
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
WINNER: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Sienna Spiro – “Die on this Hill”
Song of the Summer (New)
Alex Warren – “FEVER DREAM”
Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”
WINNER: BTS – “SWIM”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Harry Styles – “American Girls”
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
sombr – “Homewrecker”
Tame Impala, JENNIE – “Dracula”
Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor”
Pop Categories
Best Male Pop Artist
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist
Lady Gaga
Olivia Dean
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Breakthrough Pop Artist (New)
WINNER: KATSEYE
Sienna Spiro
Zara Larsson
Best Pop Song
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
WINNER: HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Pop Album
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Tate McRae – So Close to What
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Country Categories
Best Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Shaboozey
Best Female Country Artist
WINNER: Ella Langley
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo or Group
Brooks & Dunn
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Treaty Oak Revival
WINNER: Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Country Artist (New)
WINNER: Sam Barber
Tucker Wetmore
Zach Top
Best Country Song
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”
WINNER: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Morgan Wallen – “Just in Case”
Russell Dickerson – “Happen to Me”
Shaboozey – “Good News”
Best Country Album
BigXthaPlug – I Hope You’re Happy
WINNER: Megan Moroney – Cloud 9
Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem
Sam Barber – Restless Mind
Tucker Wetmore – What Not To
Hip-Hop Categories
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Don Toliver
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Cardi B
Doechii
GloRilla
Sexyy Red
YKNIECE
Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist (New)
EsDeeKid
WINNER: Monaleo
PLUTO
Best Hip-Hop Song
WINNER: Cardi B – “ErrTime”
Drake – “NOKIA”
Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”
Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”
YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”
Best Hip-Hop Album
WINNER: Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
Don Toliver – OCTANE
Gunna – The Last Wun
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – MASA
R&B Categories
Best Male R&B Artist
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Best Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Summer Walker
WINNER: SZA
Teyana Taylor
Tyla
Breakthrough R&B Artist
WINNER: Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
Ravyn Lenae
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Mariah the Scientist – “BURNING BLUE”
Best R&B Album
WINNER: Bruno Mars – The Romantic
Justin Bieber – SWAG
Leon Thomas – MUTT
Mariah the Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY
Summer Walker – Finally Over It
Latin Categories
Best Male Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Best Female Latin Artist
Gloria Estefan
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
WINNER: Shakira
Best Latin Duo or Group
Clave Especial
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Breakthrough Latin Artist (New)
Beéle
WINNER: Kapo
Netón Vega
Best Latin Song
WINNER: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
Benny Blanco, Selena Gómez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”
Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “ME JALO”
KAROL G – “LATINA FOREVA”
Best Latin Album
Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia
WINNER: KAROL G – Tropicoqueta
Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte
Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – DINASTÍA
ROSALÍA – Lux
Rock Categories
Best Rock/Alternative Artist
Deftones
Linkin Park
The Marías
Sleep Token
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist (New)
Geese
Gigi Perez
WINNER: sombr
Best Rock/Alternative Song
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
Linkin Park – “Up From the Bottom”
WINNER: sombr – “back to friends”
Sublime – “Ensenada”
Tame Impala – “Dracula”
Best Rock/Alternative Album
Sleep Token – Even in Arcadia
WINNER: sombr – I Barely Know Her
Tame Impala – Deadbeat
Twenty One Pilots – Breach
Zach Bryan – With Heaven on Top
Other Genre Categories
Best Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
Fred again..
ILLENIUM
John Summit
Best Male K-Pop Artist
ATEEZ
WINNER: BTS
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Female K-Pop Artist
aespa
BLACKPINK
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
WINNER: TWICE
Best Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
MOLIY
Rema
WINNER: Tyla
Wizkid
Best Americana/Folk Artist (New)
Lord Huro
The Lumineers
Mumford & Sons
WINNER: Noah Kahan
Tyler Childers