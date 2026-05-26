AMAs 2026: Tyla Beats Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Wins Two Awards [FULL LIST]

South African music star Tyla Seethal emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 52nd American Music Awards after securing two major honours at the ceremony held in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old singer won the Best Afrobeats Artist award, defeating Nigerian global stars Burna Boy, Wizkid and Rema, as well as Ghanaian-American artiste MOLIY in the fan-voted category.

Tyla also claimed the Social Song of the Year award for her 2025 hit single, “CHANEL”, becoming the only African artiste to win at this year’s ceremony, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and was hosted by Queen Latifah.

The singer entered the night as the most nominated African act in American Music Awards history with four nominations, including Best Female R&B Artist and Best Music Video for “CHANEL”.

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Released in October 2025, “CHANEL” enjoyed massive commercial success, amassing more than 320 million streams on Spotify while dominating global streaming charts. The song also topped several international music rankings and became one of Tyla’s biggest records to date.

Although she was absent from the ceremony and did not deliver an acceptance speech, the double win marked another milestone in her rapidly growing international career.

Tyla first gained worldwide recognition with her 2023 breakout single “Water”, which reached the top 10 in several countries, including South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The song established her as one of Africa’s leading crossover pop stars and opened the door to mainstream global success.

Aside from her AMAs win, her continued success in the Afrobeats category has also fuelled ongoing online debates over the classification of her sound, which combines amapiano, pop, R&B, and Afrobeats influences.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

WINNER: BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

WINNER: KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

Sombr

Album of the Year

Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Playboi Carti – MUSIC

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Tate McRae – So Close to What

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

WINNER: HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

sombr – “back to friends”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Collaboration of the Year

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – “Gone Gone Gone”

Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”

WINNER: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”

Social Song of the Year

Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

WINNER: Tyla – “CHANEL”

Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”

Best Music Video

WINNER: KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Tyla – “CHANEL”

Best Soundtrack

F1 The Album

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Wicked: For Good

Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “Grand National Tour”

Lady Gaga – “The Mayhem Ball”

Oasis – “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”

WINNER: Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Breakout Tour (New)

WINNER: Benson Boone – “American Heart World Tour”

Kali Uchis – “The Sincerely, Tour”

The Marías – “Submarine Tour”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay? Tour”

Sleep Token – “Even in Arcadia Tour”

Breakthrough Album of the Year (New)

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sombr – I Barely Know Her

WINNER: Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Best Throwback Song (New)

4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”

WINNER: Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”

Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”

Best Vocal Performance (New)

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

WINNER: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Sienna Spiro – “Die on this Hill”

Song of the Summer (New)

Alex Warren – “FEVER DREAM”

Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”

WINNER: BTS – “SWIM”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Harry Styles – “American Girls”

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

sombr – “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala, JENNIE – “Dracula”

Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor”

Pop Categories

Best Male Pop Artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist (New)

WINNER: KATSEYE

Sienna Spiro

Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

WINNER: HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Pop Album

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Tate McRae – So Close to What

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Country Categories

Best Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist

WINNER: Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group

Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

WINNER: Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist (New)

WINNER: Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Best Country Song

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

WINNER: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Morgan Wallen – “Just in Case”

Russell Dickerson – “Happen to Me”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Best Country Album

BigXthaPlug – I Hope You’re Happy

WINNER: Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem

Sam Barber – Restless Mind

Tucker Wetmore – What Not To

Hip-Hop Categories

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Don Toliver

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist (New)

EsDeeKid

WINNER: Monaleo

PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Cardi B – “ErrTime”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”

Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”

YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”

Best Hip-Hop Album

WINNER: Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

Don Toliver – OCTANE

Gunna – The Last Wun

Playboi Carti – MUSIC

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – MASA

R&B Categories

Best Male R&B Artist

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Summer Walker

WINNER: SZA

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

Breakthrough R&B Artist

WINNER: Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Ravyn Lenae

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Mariah the Scientist – “BURNING BLUE”

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Leon Thomas – MUTT

Mariah the Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

Summer Walker – Finally Over It

Latin Categories

Best Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Best Female Latin Artist

Gloria Estefan

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

WINNER: Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group

Clave Especial

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Breakthrough Latin Artist (New)

Beéle

WINNER: Kapo

Netón Vega

Best Latin Song

WINNER: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

Benny Blanco, Selena Gómez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”

Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “ME JALO”

KAROL G – “LATINA FOREVA”

Best Latin Album

Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia

WINNER: KAROL G – Tropicoqueta

Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – DINASTÍA

ROSALÍA – Lux

Rock Categories

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

Deftones

Linkin Park

The Marías

Sleep Token

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist (New)

Geese

Gigi Perez

WINNER: sombr

Best Rock/Alternative Song

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

Linkin Park – “Up From the Bottom”

WINNER: sombr – “back to friends”

Sublime – “Ensenada”

Tame Impala – “Dracula”

Best Rock/Alternative Album

Sleep Token – Even in Arcadia

WINNER: sombr – I Barely Know Her

Tame Impala – Deadbeat

Twenty One Pilots – Breach

Zach Bryan – With Heaven on Top

Other Genre Categories

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

WINNER: David Guetta

Fred again..

ILLENIUM

John Summit

Best Male K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

WINNER: BTS

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female K-Pop Artist

aespa

BLACKPINK

ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM

WINNER: TWICE

Best Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

MOLIY

Rema

WINNER: Tyla

Wizkid

Best Americana/Folk Artist (New)

Lord Huro

The Lumineers

Mumford & Sons

WINNER: Noah Kahan

Tyler Childers