VP Shettima Urges National Unity, Shared Sacrifice As Nigerians Mark Eid-el-Kabir

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has called on Nigerians to embrace national unity, peaceful coexistence, and collective sacrifice as the country continues on the path of renewal and sustainable development under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He particularly noted that the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir remain vital to Nigeria’s quest for stability, peace, and inclusive growth, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, on Wednesday.

In his Eid-el-Kabir 2026 message, the Vice President urged citizens to draw inspiration from the enduring values of faith, sacrifice, obedience, and compassion exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

“This is a period of sober reflection, a season of reaching out to the indigent among us, of building bridges of brotherhood and sisterhood.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. As a nation, we must continue to strengthen the spirit of unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence for our collective progress and prosperity,” VP Shettima said.

The Vice President stressed that national development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of division and mistrust, urging Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious, and political differences in order to confront common challenges confronting the country.

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He noted that the administration of President Tinubu remains committed to addressing insecurity, stabilising the economy, creating jobs, and expanding opportunities for citizens across the country.

“Our nation is undergoing a process of renewal and transformation aimed at securing a more stable and prosperous future for generations to come. While the reforms may require patience and sacrifice, they are necessary steps toward rebuilding a stronger Nigeria,” he stated.

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Shettima appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the President’s reform agenda, saying unity of purpose and shared sacrifice are essential to overcoming insecurity, poverty, and social dislocation.

He assured the citizens that the Federal Government remains resolute in restoring peace and security across the country, while commending the sacrifices of members of the armed forces and security agencies.

“No matter how long the night may seem, dawn will surely come. Nigeria is steadily advancing on the path of peace, recovery, and sustainable development,” VP Shettima said.