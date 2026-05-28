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Mideast War Reshaping National Energy Strategies — IEA

Investment in nuclear energy is set to exceed $80 billion annually, while investment in coal should reach $180 billion -- the highest in 10 years, it said.

By Channels Television
Updated May 28, 2026
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Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol delivers opening remarks during the Future of Energy Security Summit, hosted by the International Energy Agency and UK Government at Lancaster House in London, on April 24, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)

 

The Middle East war is pushing countries to open new supply routes and turn to domestic resources to tide over the world’s biggest energy crisis, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

“We are in the midst of the largest energy security crisis the world has ever faced –- and I believe this will reshape investment strategies globally, with parallels to the major changes the energy world witnessed after the oil shocks of the 1970s,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol

“We are already seeing intensified efforts by both producer and consumer countries to diversify trade routes and energy sources -– such as advancing new pipelines and other supply infrastructure, on the one hand, and turning more to domestically available resources, on the other,” he added in the World Energy Investment report by the energy agency of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

 

An Iranian woman holds a flag with the images of former and the current Iranian supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R), Ali Khamenei (L) and his son current leader Mojtaba Khamenei (C), as they gather at Imam Khomeini Mosque (Mosalla) to commemorate those killed in former wars and also those killed during the latest US-Israel led war, in Tehran on May 24, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /

 

The IEA estimates that global energy investment will reach $3.4 trillion in 2026, slightly higher than the previous year, with around $2.2 trillion devoted to power grids, storage, low-emission fuels, nuclear, renewables, energy efficiency, and electrification.

Alongside this, around $1.2 trillion is expected to be invested in oil, natural gas, and coal.

 

US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP)

 

It nevertheless expects oil investment to decline for the third straight year in 2026, falling below $500 billion despite rising crude prices.

This is due to uncertainty over how long higher prices will last, project lead times, supply constraints, and the tightening offshore rigs market, which are limiting short-term investment outside the Middle East.

 

A woman crosses a street past vehicles moving near a large political billboard along Enghelab Square in central Tehran on May 26, 2026. US forces launched overnight strikes on missile sites in Iran and boats they said were trying to lay mines in Gulf waters, sending oil prices higher on May 26, while diplomats sought a deal to end the war. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /

By contrast, investment in natural gas is “projected to rise to $330 billion, the highest level in a decade, supported by a wave of new LNG export projects, particularly in the United States and Qatar,” IEA said.

At the same time, oil-importing countries are turning to energy sources available domestically, notably renewables, nuclear, and coal, the report said.

The IEA estimates that investment in renewables should reach around $665 billion in 2026, including $365 billion for solar alone.

Investment in nuclear energy is set to exceed $80 billion annually, while investment in coal should reach $180 billion — the highest in 10 years, it said.

 

A digital billboard displays an image reading “end the Iran war now” in Times Square in New York City on April 30, 2026.

 

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China alone will account for nearly 70 percent of global coal supply spending, and some Asian countries may seek to extend the operation of their existing coal-fired power plants in order to strengthen their energy security.

The IEA said investment in electricity supply and infrastructure is expected to reach nearly $1.6 trillion in 2026, including around $550 billion for power grids, while investment in battery storage should exceed $100 billion.

 

AFP

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