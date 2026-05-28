US Allocates Extra $80mn To Tackle Ebola

With the new funding, total US aid amounts to $112 million since the outbreak began, the State Department said in a press release.

“The US government continues a comprehensive and coordinated response to contain the Ebola outbreak at its source to protect the American people and prevent further international spread,” it added.

READ ALSO: WHO Chief Heading To Ebola-Hit DR Congo

The funds will pay for protective equipment for healthcare workers, regional border screening, test kits and other needs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed on Wednesday to keep Ebola out of the United States.

The WHO has recorded 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the DR Congo since the outbreak was declared on May 15, out of more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases.

The true size of the outbreak is likely much wider.

AFP