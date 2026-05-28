US Climber Smashes Everest Speed Record

US climber Tyler Andrews set a new speed record using supplementary oxygen on Mount Everest on Thursday, his team told AFP, summiting the world’s highest peak an hour quicker than anyone before.

Andrews, 36, climbed the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak in just 9 hours and 55 minutes, smashing the record of 10 hours and 56 minutes held since 2003 by Nepali climber Lhakpa Gelu Sherpa.

The time requires formal verification by Nepal’s mountain authorities.

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Andrews summited Everest just before dawn on Thursday, according to posts on his Instagram, which included live GPS tracking of his route.

“He reached Everest’s peak in just 9 hours 55 minutes,” team leader Dawa Steven Sherpa of Asian Trekking told AFP.

The Asian Trekking team said that Andrews completed a solo climb, during which guides provided supplementary oxygen, food, and water while tracking his ascent.

He had initially tried to break the 22 hours and 29 minutes speed record to climb Everest without supplementary oxygen earlier in May, but had to turn back.

Andrews, who said he is a cancer survivor, is raising funds to support youth athletes who lack access to coaching and equipment in Ecuador and Nepal.

More than 950 climbers have reached the top of Everest this season, with the weather window rapidly coming to a close.

Five people have died this season — two Indians and three Nepali climbers involved in Everest preparations.

That compares to the 18 people who died in 2023, the deadliest season on the mountain.