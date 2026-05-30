FIFA says Okocha Holds World Cup Dribbles Record

‎World football governing body FIFA has announced that former Super Eagles captain Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha holds the record for the most successful dribbles in a single FIFA World Cup match.

‎This underlined his enduring status as one of the most skilful footballers the beautiful game has ever produced.

‎According to FIFA, Okocha completed 15 successful dribbles against Italy during Nigeria’s Round of 16 clash at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States — a feat achieved against one of the most celebrated defensive units of that era, including Italian legends Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta, and Demetrio Albertini.

‎The feat remains unequalled in World Cup history. In second place is Brazil’s Jairzinho with 13 dribbles against Uruguay in 1970, a mark equaled by England’s Paul Gascoigne against Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup.

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‎Only nine players have recorded 12 successful dribbles in a single match to complete the all-time list, including Portugal’s Eusebio against Hungary in 1966, West Germany’s Reinhard Libuda against Bulgaria in 1970, the Netherlands’ Johan Cruyff against Sweden in 1974, Italy’s Sandro Mazzola against Poland in 1974, Argentina’s Diego Maradona against England in 1986, and Germany’s Jamal Musiala against Costa Rica in 2022.

‎Furthermore, FIFA stated that Argentina World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi holds the record for the most successful dribbles across all World Cup appearances combined, with 125 take-ons completed in his tournament career.

‎The late Maradona, meanwhile, holds the record for the most dribbles in a single World Cup edition, with 53 at Mexico 1986.