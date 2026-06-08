NUPRC, NNRA Partner To Cut Industry Costs

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority have begun processes to align regulatory frameworks to strengthen radiological safety standards and reduce compliance costs for operators in the oil and gas industry.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting in Abuja between NUPRC Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the NNRA, Yau Idris.

According to a statement issued by NUPRC’s Head of Corporate Communications and Media, Eniola Akinkuotu, the collaboration is expected to eliminate regulatory overlaps, address gaps in oversight, and establish a more efficient compliance process for industry players.

Under the proposed framework, the NNRA will work with the NUPRC to ensure radiological impact assessments are incorporated into broader Environmental Impact Assessments, while NORM management procedures are integrated into environmental guidelines governing upstream petroleum operations.

Both organisations also agreed to expand cooperation in training programmes, capacity development initiatives, and knowledge-sharing activities focused on radiation protection and operational safety.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission is partnering with the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority in order to enforce radiological safety in oil and gas operations and reduce the overall cost of operations.”

While the NUPRC oversees technical, commercial, and operational activities in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector, the NNRA regulates the use, transportation, storage, and disposal of radioactive materials and radiation-emitting equipment across the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Eyesan emphasised the importance of closer cooperation among government agencies to improve regulatory efficiency and strengthen Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

She noted that overlapping laws and compliance requirements often result in additional financial burdens for operators.

“The only way we can safeguard investments is to reduce our cost of operations, and when you have a multiplicity of laws, the likelihood is that you will have higher costs because each law normally will come with its own fees and charges,” the NUPRC boss said.

Eyesan disclosed that the commission had designated senior officials to work alongside their counterparts at the NNRA in identifying areas where collaboration could improve regulatory outcomes.

“We have identified critical areas on both sides and we believe that, as we collaborate, we can close existing gaps,” she said.

In his response, Idris highlighted the strategic importance of the oil and gas industry to the NNRA’s operations, noting that the sector remains one of the country’s largest users of radioactive sources and radiation-based technologies.

He explained that such technologies are extensively utilised in activities including well logging, industrial radiography, and nucleonic gauging, all of which support oil and gas exploration and production.

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According to him, the partnership would enable both agencies to exchange information more effectively and simplify compliance obligations for operators.

“The goal is a single-window approach, where both agencies share information rather than requiring operators to submit the same data twice,” he said.

Idris further explained that oil and gas operations frequently bring Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials to the surface, making stronger collaboration necessary to ensure proper monitoring and management.