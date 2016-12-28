Uruan Residents Laud Governor Emmanuel For Road Construction

The Acting Paramount Ruler of Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, Mr Edidem Eyen-Owo Nicholas Eyo Ukpong, has poured encomiums on the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for flagging off the construction of a new road.

The new Anua –Mbak –Ishiet road cuts across over 28 villages in Uruan Local Government.

The paramount ruler also praised the governor for supplying school desks to primary schools across Uruan.

Mr Eyo Ukpong, said this when the Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Emmanuel Nicholas paid him a solidarity visit in his palace to deliver items to the Royal throne for the celebration of the yuletide.

The Governor’s aide presented a live cow, bags of rice, 250, 000 Naira for empowerment of widows, one indigenous goat to the Uruan Traditional Rulers Council for the celebration of the Christmas and New year.

The paramount ruler praised Governor Udom Emmanuel for having his people in mind in his quest to deliver good governance.

“You have made us in Uruan to feel that we are no more a marginalized local Government. It feels better as a people after years of neglect. You have awarded the construction of this Anua-Ishiet Road, that was a night mare to all of us.

Also commenting on the supply of the school items, he said the primary school children once used to sit on the bare floor to learn.

“Today our schools have been given desks for the pupils to have a conducive learning environment. We are a grateful people,” Eyo Ukpong said.

The royal father assured the governor’s SA of continued support from the traditional fathers in the area.

“We shall remain supportive of the policies of the Udom Emmanuel administration. This is the only way to show our appreciation for the efforts of the administration towards alleviating the sufferings of Uruan people”.

Addressing the people, Mr Nicholas said: “Let me assure you of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s commitment to making life better for the people of Uruan, through the provision of basic amenities, and wealth creation through industrialization.

“I urge you to continue to give total support and loyalty to his administration. This is the only way to keep enjoying more dividends of democracy, ” he said.

In his response, the political leader of the ward, Obong Uduak Etim Bassey, further eulogized the aide of the Governor, describing him as a worthy Ambassador of the ward noting that: “in a very short time of your appointment as the Governor’s Special Assistant, you have sunk portable water in the area and every December you have given to the less privileged in the area.

“You have shown us that if we support you to gain a higher office, you will be able to bring back more empowerment to our people.

“Look at the women, they are happy because you have been giving to them for over five years now. God will protect and bless you for being a blessing to our people,” the political leader prayed.