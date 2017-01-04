Army Warns Northeast Communities Of Dislodged Insurgents’ Infiltration

Civilians in the northeast region of Nigeria have been advised to be security conscious and vigilant, as fleeing insurgents could infiltrate their communities.



The military says the dislodgement of Boko Haram insurgents from their last bastion in Sambisa Forest had forced the insurgents to flee in different directions.

The General Officer Commanding Three Armoured Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Dauke, on a visit to the Industrial Training Fund headquarters in Jos, expressed concerns over the possibility of dislodged insurgents finding their ways to into the society unless the citizens remain vigilant and report suspicious persons to security operatives.

Addressing senior management of the Training Fund, Major General Dauke asked northeast residents to be on the lookout for escaping members of the Boko Haram sect that might want to integrate into the society.

Responding, Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, Joseph Ari, identified skills acquisition as vital to addressing economic and security issues with training and retraining which is the mandate of the Fund.

The visit of the Army Top Echelon to Civil Society Organisations indicates the military preparedness in cementing the relationship between the military and civilians towards cordial relationship and a better understanding in providing security to the citizenry.