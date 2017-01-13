Rehabilitation Of Kaduna Airport Begins

Work has resumed at the new terminal building of the Kaduna Airport, that would serve as an alternative for both local and international passengers.

This is ahead of the closure of the Abuja international airport for six weeks, starting from March 8, 2017.

Repairs are also being effected to the road linking the Kaduna airport to the city.

On Thursday, the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika and Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, appeared before the Senate to explain the reason for the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

Sirika, explained the it would be unsafe to continue to operate in the Abuja Airport, as there have been daily incidents on the runway.

The runway in the airport was constructed in 1982 with a lifespan of 14 years which has since been exceeded.